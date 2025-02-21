AFG vs SA Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Afghanistan vs South Africa 2025 Champions Trophy match

Afghanistan will take on South Africa in the third match of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, February 21. This will be the first match in Group B, which also features Ashes rivals Australia and England. Afghanistan will be making their debut in the ICC event, having qualified for the eight-nation tournament ahead of Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

Ad

Afghanistan played two warm-up matches ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, losing both games. They went down to Pakistan A in Lahore and to New Zealand in Karachi. The Asian side has, however, made a big impact in the last two senior men's ICC events. They almost reached the semifinals of the 2023 ODI World Cup and created history by making it to the top four in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

For South Africa, the hunt for that elusive ICC title resumes. They won the inaugural Champions Trophy back in 1998. Since then, they have failed to repeat the feat in any other ICC event. They came close in the 2024 T20 World Cup but again choked in the dying moments of the final against India to suffer a heartbreak.

Ad

Trending

Afghanistan vs South Africa head-to-head record in ODIs

Afghanistan and South Africa have met five times in one-day cricket, with the latter having a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head battle. The Proteas beat the Asian side by seven wickets in the last clash between the teams in Sharjah in September 2024.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in ODIs.

Matches Played: 5

Matches won by Afghanistan: 2

Matches won by South Africa: 3

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Afghanistan vs South Africa head-to-head record in the Champions Trophy

As mentioned earlier, Afghanistan are making their debut in the ICC Champions Trophy. They will be keen to make a winning start in the multi-nation event.

Ad

Matches Played: N/A

Matches won by Afghanistan: N/A

Matches won by South Africa: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

Last 5 Afghanistan vs South Africa ODIs

South Africa beat Afghanistan when the sides clashed in the 2019 World Cup and the 2023 edition. However, the latter registered a 2-1 series win over the Proteas in Sharjah in September 2024.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a summary of the last five ODI matches played between Afghanistan vs South Africa

South Africa (170/3) beat Afghanistan (169) by 7 wickets, September 22, 2024

Afghanistan (311/3) beat South Africa (134) by 177 runs, September 20, 2024

Afghanistan (107/4) beat South Africa (106) by 6 wickets, September 18, 2024

South Africa (247/5) beat Afghanistan (244) by 5 wickets, November 10, 2023

South Africa (131/1) beat Afghanistan (125) by 9 wickets, June 15, 2019

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback