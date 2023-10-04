Revisiting the top 5 games of the 2019 World Cup

The ODI World Cup 2023 is fast approaching take off as defending champions England face off against New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 final at Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 5.

With the excitement surrounding the 13th edition of cricket's most prestigious tournament hitting surreal peaks, it is the ideal time to revisit the 2019 World Cup. Despite being the inventors of the sport, England had been ridiculed for their inability to triumph in the 50-over World Cup in their long and coveted history.

However, led by the transformative captaincy style of Eoin Morgan, England thrilled the home fans by winning their maiden ODI World Cup in a grand finale befitting of the tournament against the Black Caps.

The heartbreaking defeat left the Kiwis still searching for their first World Cup Trophy, making the opener of the 2023 World Cup all the more compelling. While it is a no-brainer that the riveting final makes the list of memorable matches in the 2019 World Cup, several others had fans on the edge of their seats.

Let us look back at the top five matches of the 2019 World Cup as the ultimate prelude to the 2023 edition.

# 1 Grand Finale for the ages between England and New Zealand

The 2019 World Cup final was decided by inches in a super over.

Undoubtedly the game of the tournament and arguably the greatest ODI ever played, the summit clash of the 2019 World Cup between England and New Zealand will be on the front page of cricket's biography forever.

Following a disappointing performance in the 2015 final, the Kiwis brought their A-game to almost pull off the upset of the pre-tournament favorites and hosts England.

After contrasting semi-final victories against Australia and India, the two teams set foot at Lord's to clinch their first-ever ODI World Cup title. The Kiwis won the toss and batted first, scoring a competitive 241/8 in their 50 overs.

Chasing 242 for World Cup glory, the hosts succumbed to the pressure of relentless bowling by the New Zealand bowlers, similar to their display in eliminating India in the semi-finals.

Reeling at 86/4 in the 24th over and with the World Cup slipping away, middle-order batters Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler came to the rescue with a sensational 110-run partnership to resurrect the innings.

However, New Zealand struck back, dismissing Buttler for 59 and picking up wickets at regular intervals to be at the doorsteps of victory with England precariously placed at 227/8 in 49 overs.

With 15 runs needed off the final over, Stokes struck an incredible six off the third ball before being granted a further six runs off the next delivery when the throw from the deep inadvertently hit Stokes' bat and went for a boundary as he was diving into the crease for a second run.

Despite the equation being reduced to three runs needed off two deliveries after that controversial moment, Trent Boult held his nerves and conceded only two runs to have the game end in a tie. The already thrilling finish extended further with a super-over to determine the World Champion.

England scored 15 runs in their one over, thanks to Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler smashing a boundary each. In reply, the Kiwis brought the equation down to two runs needed off the final delivery when Jofra Archer produced a near-perfect yorker that Martin Guptill could only squeeze down to deep square leg.

The batter desperately tried to scamper back for the second run but was caught short of his crease, resulting in the super over ending in a dead heat.

However, thanks to England being ahead on the boundary count (26-17), they were deemed world champions for the first time in their cricketing history. The teams were on the extreme opposite ends of the spectrum, with the England players rejoicing in jubilation and the New Zealanders in agony.

# 2 Carlos Brathwaite almost pulls off the ultimate heist against New Zealand

Carlos Brathwaite was disconsolate after nearing pulling off a miracle.

Perhaps the most unexpected knock of the 2019 World came from West Indian all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite against New Zealand.

Following an impressive win against Pakistan, the Caribbeans lost their next three outings, including an embarrassing defeat to Bangladesh. Facing a must-win situation, West Indies were provided a dream start by Sheldon Cottrell removing both Kiwi openers in the first over.

However, Player of the Tournament Kane Williamson painted another one of his masterpieces with a majestic 148 off 154 deliveries to propel New Zealand to 291 in their 50 overs.

In reply, the Universe Boss Chris Gayle struck a whirlwind 87 off 84 balls but received little support from the other end as the West Indies slumped to 164/7 in the 27th over. With the West Indian hopes seemingly done and dusted, Brathwaite produced one of the most brutal rearguard actions and smashed a scintillating 101 off 82 deliveries.

His brilliance stunned the Kiwi players and brought the equation to a six needed off seven deliveries with a wicket in hand. Fearing the exposing of no.11 Oshane Thomas for the final over, Brathwaite went for a maximum to finish the game off the last ball of the penultimate over.

However, he perished in trying to clear the boundary by inches to be caught by Trent Boult at long-on as a relieved New Zealand emerged victorious by five runs.

A distraught Brathwaite was consoled and congratulated by almost all the Kiwi players in a sight to behold as the all-rounder gave another reason to 'remember his name.

# 3 So near yet so far for Afghanistan against India

Mohammad Nabi took Afghanistan within inches of a monumental upset.

Team India almost suffered the ultimate humiliation at the hands of minnows Afghanistan in an unexpected thriller at Southampton.

While the Men in Blue came into the contest in sensational form, winning their first three games convincingly, the Afghans were coming off five straight defeats in their first five outings.

However, a spirited Afghanistan side suffocated the much-vaunted Indian batting with their world-class spinners to a lowly 224/8 in 50 overs. In reply, Afghanistan collapsed from a commanding 106/2 to 166/6 to near their sixth straight loss of the tournament.

Yet, star all-rounder Mohammad Nabi was done and produced a sparkling half-century to lead the Afghans to 12 needed off five deliveries to pull off the miracle. But ace pacer Mohammed Shami held his nerves and produced a hattrick to hold off the Afghan charge 12 runs short of victory.

# 4 Sri Lanka pull off the upset of the Tournament

Sri Lanka pulled off a stunning win to have the hosts on the brink of elimination.

Sri Lanka pulled off what West Indies and Afghanistan barely missed, upsetting the pre-tournament favorite, and hosts England at Leeds.

Despite losing in their second match against Pakistan, England had riled off a hattrick of wins since to restore their World Cup campaign. However, they were in for a terrible shock from the 1996 champions when ace pacer Lasith Malinga turned back the clock for a final time on the World stage with four wickets.

Chasing a mere 233 for victory, the hosts wilted under the pressure of fiery bowling and exceptional fielding by the Lions to find themselves 73/3 and later 186/9. The crisis man, Ben Stokes, tried to pull off another one of his magical knocks, scoring an unbeaten 82 off 89 deliveries.

He began unleashing with the side down to its final wicket, leading England from 185 to 212 in a two-over span. However, pacer Nuwan Pradeep dismissed No. 11 Mark Wood to leave Stokes stranded for once as England went down by 20 runs.

# 5 New Zealand break the Proteas' heart in a third consecutive World Cup

Kane Williamson single-handedly led New Zealand to a final-over victory against the Proteas.

While South Africa has found unique ways to be eliminated in World Cups, New Zealand have inflicted the most pain on the Proteas in recent editions.

Following their stunning upset of the African giants in the 2011 World Cup quarter-final, the Black Caps sent the South Africans into tears with their final-over victory in the 2015 semi-final.

Four years later, they repeated their act of breaking South African hearts with another last-over heist in a run-chase.

Batting first, the Faf du Plessis-led side posted a respectable 241/6 in their 50 overs. In response, New Zealand sunk to 137/5 in the 33rd over, with only Kane Williamson showing any semblance of fight.

However, much like Corey Anderson in 2015, New Zealand found their unlikely hero in Colin de Grandhomme, who scored a free-flowing 60 off 47 deliveries to turn the tide in the Kiwis' direction.

He added a vital 91 in partnership with the skipper Williamson to set panic in the South African camp. Despite the Proteas finally removing De Grandhomme, Williamson calmly struck a maximum and a boundary with seven runs needed off five balls to complete the thrilling victory.

The champion batter finished unbeaten on 106 off 138 deliveries despite wickets falling around him and the pitch deteriorating by the minute.