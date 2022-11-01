AFG vs SL weather report: Rain prediction & weather in Brisbane for today's T20 World Cup 2022 match

Afghanistan will lock horns with Sri Lanka in a Super 12 game of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday, November 1. Another rain-interrupted clash awaits fans as the weather forecast in Brisbane suggests that there is a chance of precipitation during the AFG vs SL T20 World Cup match.

Afghanistan currently find themselves in the penultimate position in the Group 1 points table. They have two points under their belt from three games. Mohammad Nabi and Co. began their campaign with a loss, while their last two matches were abandoned due to inclement weather conditions.

The Afghans will have to play out of their skins to keep themselves afloat for a semi-final finish. The batters need to fire in unison after having an underwhelming campaign in their first match.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, humbled Ireland by nine wickets in their first Super 12 game. However, they were thrashed by defending champions Australia and runner-up New Zealand in their next two games. They are currently last in the Group 1 points table, with two points in three matches.

Dasun Shanaka and Co. have played well in patches and need to come out all guns blazing on Tuesday to keep their hopes alive in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

AFG vs SL - Weather Update in Brisbane - Rain predicted

The ongoing T20 World Cup has already witnessed a few rain-interrupted games and the upcoming fixture is likely to see a couple of delays. The Brisbane weather forecast shows that there is a chance of 20 percent precipitation during the AFG vs SL T20 World Cup match.

According to accuweather.com, the temperature will hover around 20 degrees Celsius, while the humidity will be around 65 percent. It will be pleasant during the game, making it easy for the players.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes