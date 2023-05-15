Afghanistan name full-strength squad to face Sri Lanka in three-match ODI series

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced a full-strength squad for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka. The three-match ODI series will take place at Hambantota in Sri Lanka on June 2, 4, and 7.

Left-handed batter Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the 15-man squad that has four reserve players in it. All-rounder Abdul Rahman has been recalled following his strong performances in the domestic circuit, while Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, and Gulbadin Naib are among the reserves.

ACB chair Mirwais Ashraf reckoned the Sri Lanka tour will be a good preparation for the 2023 ODI World Cup. As quoted by the ICC, he said:

"It's good to have a couple of young faces for the series; the build-up for the ICC Cricket World Cup has already begun, and we are looking for every possible opportunity to build a good combination of the team and prepare them well for the event."

Afghanistan have already qualified for the 2023 World Cup after finishing seventh position in the recently completed ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. The side also has ranked within 10 in the ICC ODI bowlers rankings, with Rashid Khan (sixth), Mujib ur Rahman (eighth) and Mohammad Nabi (10th) making up a formidable attack alongside left-arm seamer Fazhalhaq Farooqi and spinner Noor Ahmad.

Noor, part of the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023, has snared 11 scalps in eight games at 19.45 alongside an economy rate of 7.30. However, the 18-year-old has played only one ODI and as manyT20I after debuting in 2022.

Afghanistan's squad to face Sri Lanka

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhail (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujib ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, and Farid Ahmad Malik.

Reserves: Gulbadin Naib, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai, and Zia ur Rahman Akbar.

