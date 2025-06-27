Afghanistan National T20 Cup 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

The much-awaited Afghanistan National T20 Cup 2025 is all set to be played from June 28 to July 7. All 13 games of the competition will be played at the Kunduz Cricket Ground in Kunduz.

Ad

Four teams, Hindukush Strikers, Mahipar Stars, Maiwand Champions and Pamir Legends, will take part in the tournament. Mohammad Ishaq, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran and Nangyalai Kharoti are the respective captains.

With a double round-robin format in place, all teams will play against each other twice, which is six games each in the league stage. The top two teams in the points table will lock horns in the final, which will be held on July 7.

Ad

Trending

It is worth noting that it is the second edition of the National T20 Cup, with its first iteration taking place in 2024. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Band-e-Amir Region emerged as the champions of the inaugural edition, which served as a key tournament for Afghanistan players ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Mis Ainak Region's Ibrahim Zadran was the top batter with 323 runs, while Wahidullah Zadran returned as the finest bowler with 13 wickets.

Ad

Apart from four captains, the experienced international players like Mohammad Shahzad, Dawlat Zadran and Samiullah Shinwari will be featuring in the tournament. Meanwhile, Allah Noor, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Tariq Stanikzai and Sayed Shirzad will be the other talented players to watch out for.

Afghanistan National T20 Cup 2025 telecast channel list

Unfortunately, the Afghanistan National T20 Cup 2025 will not be telecasted on any of the TV channels in India.

Ad

Meanwhile, Lemar TV will be broadcasting the tournament for the Afghanistan viewers.

Afghanistan National T20 Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details

The Afghanistan Cricket YouTube channel will live-stream the game for viewers across the world.

Meanwhie, the Indian viewers can catch the live action on the FanCode app and website. They can purchase a match pass for INR 25 or the tournament pass for INR 59.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️