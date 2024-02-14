Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi reclaims World No.1 all-rounder spot in latest ICC ODI rankings

Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi has dethroned former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan to become the new No.1 all-rounder in the latest ICC ODI rankings, released on Wednesday (February 14).

That development came as Nabi smashed 136 runs off 130 balls against Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series. The right-handed batter shared a record 242-run partnership with Azmatullah Omarzai for the sixth wicket. With the ball, he bagged a wicket in the series opener.

Nabi now has 314 rating points, four more than Shakib (310), who held the position for over five years. The latter has now slipped to the second spot after missing a few games for Bangladesh due to injury concerns.

Meanwhile, South Africa premium spinner Keshav Maharaj has consolidated his No.1 spot among bowlers in ODIs. Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga jumped 14 spots to 26th, while Dilshan Madushanka advanced four places to 33rd.

Among batters, Pakistan’s Babar Azam continues his spot at the top. Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka rose five spots to 15th after his unbeaten 97 off 74 in the second game. Opening game double centurion Pathum Nissanka also jumped 10 spots to 19th, while Sadeera Samawickrama climbed six rungs to 41st after a stylish half-century.

Kane Williamson and Jasprit Bumrah dominate the ICC Test rankings

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and India ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, consolidated their No.1 rankings in Tests for batters and bowlers, respectively.

Similarly, Ravindra Jadeja continues to lead the all-rounders in the rankings. Meanwhile, Kyle Jamieson has moved up two places to 13th following his six wickets and unbeaten eight runs against the Proteas in the opening Test.

Glenn Maxwell jumps 11 spots in the latest ICC T20I rankings

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell has surged 11 spots to 24th in the latest ICC T20I rankings. That came as he smashed an unbeaten 120 off 55 balls against West Indies in the second T20I. Similarly, the Player of the Series David Warner improved 19 spots to 36th with his two half-centuries.

Other notable movers were Tim David (35 places up to 27th), Rovman Powell (four spots up to 25th), and Johnson Charles (12 spots to 38th). Among bowlers, Adam Zampa has risen five places to 11th with five wickets in three T20Is against WI.

Suryakumar Yadav and Adil Rashid continued their World No.1 rankings in ICC’s T20I rankings for batters and bowlers. Among all-rounders, Marcus Stoinis climbed three spots to second after table-topper Shakib Al Hasan.

