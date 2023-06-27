Afghanistan schedule 2023 World Cup: Complete Afghanistan match list, dates, venues and timings in IST 

Afghanistan's schedule for the 2023 World Cup has been announced. The Afghan team had a disappointing outing in the previous edition of the mega event, where they finished last in the standings after failing to win a single match.

Rashid Khan and Co. came close to defeating Sri Lanka, West Indies, India, and Pakistan at the grand stage in 2019, but lost plots in the dying moments. Having gained more experience in the last four years, Afghanistan will look to finish higher in the 2023 World Cup points table.

Afghanistan were one of the eight teams to earn a direct entry into the 2023 World Cup. Four years ago, they had to play the Qualifiers to earn a place in the grandest event, but they finished in the top eight of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table and secured a direct ticket this time.

Afghanistan schedule for 2023 World Cup

Like all teams, Afghanistan will play nine matches in the group stage of the competition. Their first match is a day game against Bangladesh on October 7, while Afghanistan will also play at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad against South Africa.

Here is their complete schedule:

Match 1: October 7 - Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan, Dharamsala, 10.30 am IST.

Match 2: October 11 - India vs. Afghanistan, Delhi, 2.00 pm IST.

Match 3: October 14 - England vs. Afghanistan, Delhi, 2.00 pm IST.

Match 4: October 18 - New Zealand vs. Afghanistan, Chennai, 2.00 pm IST.

Match 5: October 23 - Pakistan vs. Afghanistan, Chennai, 2.00 pm IST.

Match 6: October 30 - Afghanistan vs. Qualifier 2, Pune, 2.00 pm IST.

Match 7: November 3 - Qualifier 1 vs. Afghanistan, Lucknow, 2.00 pm IST.

Match 8: November 7 - Australia vs. Afghanistan, Mumbai, 2.00 pm IST.

Match 9: November 10 - South Africa vs. Afghanistan, Ahmedabad, 2.00 pm IST.

