After conquering Australia, Ajinkya Rahane wins more hearts by refusing to cut ‘kangaroo cake’

India’s captain for the last three Tests in Australia, Ajinkya Rahane’s humility and mindfulness came to the fore again when he refused to cut a cake that had a kangaroo on it.

The special cake was ordered by Ajinkya Rahane’s neighbour to celebrate India’s triumph Down Under in a unique fashion. However, the Mumbai skipper politely refused to cut the cake.

The kangaroo symbolises Australia in multiple ways. It appears on the coat of arms (the formal symbol of the Commonwealth of Australia), some of its currency, and is also used as a logo for some of the country’s famed organisations.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Ajinkya Rahane is seen holding his daughter, with a cake depicting a cricket pitch in front of him. The cake has a kangaroo sitting on top, holding the Indian flag.

Ajinkya Rahane returns home to hero’s welcome

Ajinkya Rahane received a grand welcome upon returning to Mumbai after leading India to a historic 2-1 series triumph in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rahane, along with head coach Ravi Shastri, vice-captain Rohit Sharma, young opener Prithvi Shaw and all-rounder Shardul Thakur landed in Mumbai on Thursday.

Upon arriving at his residence, Ajinkya Rahane was greeted with the beats of dhol (drums), while cricket lovers also showered the right-handed batsman with flower petals. The 32-year-old was accompanied by his wife and daughter.

Grand well of team India captain Ajinkya Rahane at his residence in Prabhadevi, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/3yRhJih4iM — Deepak Prabhu (@DeepakP50293556) January 21, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane soaked in all the applause in an understated manner. Earlier, he did cut a cake that was presented to him by the Mumbai Cricket Association to mark India’s famous win.

With Australia conquered, India, under Virat Kohli, will next face England in a four-match Test series, starting February 5. Before the England series though, India’s heroes Down Under are likely to be felicitated by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA)

Braving unending injury and fitness issues, India claimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. Playing with a depleted side, they defeated Australia by three wickets at the Gabba to clinch the series.

Ajinkya Rahane himself played a major part in India’s win. Taking over from Virat Kohli after the Adelaide debacle, he compiled a dogged hundred in the Boxing Day Test to bring India’s fortunes back on track, silencing numerous critics who predicted a 0-4 whitewash for India.