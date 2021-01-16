"You're a senior player, there's no excuse, absolutely no excuse for this shot" - Sunil Gavaskar left fuming at Rohit Sharma's dismissal

Sunil Gavaskar was left fuming at Rohit Sharma's dismissal on the second day of the Brisbane Test. The former batsman feels the Indian opener got out to an "irresponsible shot", as he tried to go after Nathan Lyon, but was caught at long-on by Mitchell Starc.

Rohit Sharma looked at ease during his stay in the middle at the Gabba as he scored a well made 44. However, given the circumstances, the visitors needed him to play a long innings and take India closer to Australia's total of 369.

Speaking on 7 Cricket, Sunil Gavaskar was livid with the mode of Rohit Sharma's dismissal as the Mumbai Indians skipper tried to take an unnecessary risk.

"Why? Why? Why? That's an unbelievable shot. That's an irresponsible shot. There is a fielder there at long-on, there is a fielder there at deep square leg. You've just hit a boundary a couple of deliveries earlier, why would you play that shot? You're a senior player, there's no excuse, absolutely no excuse for this shot. An unnecessary wicket, an unnecessary wicket, gifted away. Totally unnecessary," said Sunil Gavaskar.

Earlier, Australia started the day at 274-5, and after a decent contribution from their lower-order, the hosts were eventually bowled out for 369. For India, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar and T Natarajan picked three wickets each.

Rohit Sharma fails to make it big once again

India had lost Shubman Gill early in the first innings on Day 2 as he was dismissed for just seven by Pat Cummins. Rohit Sharma looked set for a long innings as he was timing the ball well. However, as has been the case with him in the past, the 33-year-old couldn't convert his start into a big score.

Nobody dismisses Rohit Sharma more than Rohit Sharma.#AUSvIND — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 16, 2021

Even in the Sydney Test, Sharma scored 26 and 52, and was guilty of throwing away good his starts. The manner of his dismissals in all three of his Test innings in the series can be termed as avoidable. Hence, it is understandable why someone like Sunil Gavaskar was left fuming after Rohit Sharma threw his wicket again.