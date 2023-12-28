After delay and controversy, CSA finally shares update on Temba Bavuma's injury

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed in the middle of the third innings of the Centurion Test against that skipper Temba Bavuma wasn't fit enough to bat in the second innings. CSA said their medical team felt it was a big risk to let him bat on Thursday and that they are trying their best to help him recover for the final essay.

He strained his hamstring while trying to stop a boundary in the first innings on Tuesday. He didn't bat on the next two days but the extent of his injury and the chances of his participation were kept under the wraps throughout.

Some fans hoped that he'd come out to bat when Marco Jansen was stranded at the other end at 84 (147), on the cusp of his maiden Test century. However, when that didn't happen, cospiracy theories brew on social media that blamed the captain for allegedly not helping his teammate achieve the landmark.

"Following continuous medical assessments, it was determined there was too much of a risk of aggravating his injury had he gone out to bat at this stage of the game. The medical team are managing him to give him the best chance to bat should he be required in the 4th innings," CSA's update said.

Journalists and observes in South Africa criticised the CSA for the delay, saying that the body's mismanagement and lack of communication allowed Bavuma to be trolled when he was simply nursing a serious injury.

South Africa on top despite Temba Bavuma's absence

Amid the chaos, the hosts didn't miss Bavuma on the field at all on Thursday.

Stand-in captain Dean Elgar's masterful 185 and Jansen's brilliant attacking knock against an undercooked Indian attack allowed them to take a 163-run lead in the first innings. At the time of writing this peice, their pacers had reduced the visitors to a paltry 97/6 in the final innings, putting them on the baraell of a massive loss.

