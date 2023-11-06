After “different balls” claim, Hasan Raza now alleges India manipulating DRS in 2023 World Cup 

Former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza has made yet another controversial remark, alleging that India are manipulating the Decision Review System [DRS] to get decisions in their favor in 2023 World Cup. Earlier, he had claimed Indian bowlers are being given different balls that assist movement more than others, even urging for an enquiry into the same.

Team India continued their unbeaten run in the 2023 World Cup, hammering South Africa by 243 runs in the match played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5. Batting first, the Men in Blue posted 326/5 as Virat Kohli notched up his 49th ODI ton on his 35th birthday. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja then claimed 5/33 as India bundled out the Proteas for 83 in 27.1 overs.

Jadeja trapped Heinrich Klaasen lbw as India used the DRS to get the decision in their favor. However, according to Raza, the original decision of not out was overturned in rather suspicious manner. Speaking to Pakistan news channel ABN, he commented:

“Jadeja picked up five wickets and finished with career-best figures. We were talking about technology where DRS was being taken. Van de Dussen [Heinrich Klaasen] was the batter and the ball was hitting the middle stump after pitching on leg stump. How is that possible?

“The impact was in line, but the ball was headed towards the leg stump. Like everyone else, I am just sharing my opinion. I am saying that such things should be checked. DRS is being manipulated and that is clearly visible,” the former Pakistan batter added.

After Klaasen (1), India got the wicket of Rassie van de Dussen (13) as well by using the DRS. He was adjudged leg before to pacer Mohammed Shami.

“Home conditions and home advantages come into play” - Hasan Raza

While sharing his controversial views on DRS, Raza also brought up the Tabraiz Shamsi incident during the match between South Africa and Pakistan. The Proteas tailender survived a close call against Haris Rauf and South Africa clung on for a one-wicket win in the game.

“It was not the first time. The review in the match between Pakistan and South Africa and the last-wicket partnership. They did not even apologize. Home conditions and home advantages come into play,” he alleged.

A former Pakistan batter, Raza played seven Tests and 16 ODIs, scoring 235 and 242 runs respectively.