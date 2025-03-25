After enjoying Vadapav and Crennis together, Sachin Tendulkar and Bill Gates announce partnership for social initiative 

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has announced that his foundation will partner with former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates' foundation for a unique social initiative. The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation and Gates Foundation's partnership announcement came just days after a video of Tendulkar and Gates bonding over Vadapav and Crennis went viral on the internet.

The two global celebrities enjoyed Mumbai's famous street food item, Vadapav, together. Then, they played a game of Crennis - a combination of Tennis and Cricket. Soon after, the foundations of the two celebrities announced the partnership formally, with Sachin, his wife Anjali, and Bill exchanging jerseys.

The goal of this partnership is to unite and champion the holistic development of children as true Partners in Progress. Gates is currently on his third visit to India, and he hinted at this partnership to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his foundation.

The video shared by Sachin Tendulkar on X had gone viral quickly. So far, it has received more than 12,000 likes on the social media platform. The clip has received almost half a million views as well.

“Sport teaches us teamwork, life demands the same,” Tendulkar said in the video subtly hinting about the partnership as well.

This alliance aims to bring long-term, sustainable change to the lives of underprivileged communities.

In a media release, Sachin shed light on how this partnership will work. He mentioned that the two foundations will aim to make a long-term impact on healthcare, education, and nutrition.

Here's what Tendulkar said:

"We look forward to making a lasting impact across healthcare, nutrition, and education together. Every child deserves a fair chance at a better future.”

Tendulkar recently played for India Masters in the International Masters League. Playing under his captaincy, the Indian team won the inaugural IML championship.

