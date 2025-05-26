“After that I was out of the Test team” - Shikhar Dhawan’s shocking revelation of poor treatment despite batting with broken arm in 2016

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan made a stunning revelation about getting dropped from the Test side despite playing with a broken arm in 2016. The match in question was the second Test between India and New Zealand in Kolkata.

Ad

After scoring only one in the first innings, Dhawan was under immense pressure to deliver the goods in the second innings, having gone 13 batting stints without a century. However, the southpaw scored only 17 in the second innings and was subsequently dropped from the Test side.

In an interview on Ranveer Allahbadia's new YouTube show called 'Taakat', Dhawan opened up on the same, saying (via Hindustan Times):

"The most difficult phase of my career, there was a time when I was really desperate. I knew that if I don't score runs I would be out of the team. We had a Test match in Kolkata, against New Zealand. First innings I got out, second innings I went out and got hit by a ball by Trent Boult, it broke my arm."

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"I knew that if I choose to sit out of that innings, I would be out of that team. So I decided no, I’m going to play, I'm going to see out the innings. I'm dead either way, so might as well die completely on the pitch and go out). I played with a broken arm, got out on 15-20 runs, and after that I was out of the Test team."

Ad

Dhawan had an incredible start to his Test career, scoring a blistering 187 on debut against Australia in Mohali in 2013. However, his red-ball career was marred by inconsistencies until his axing in the above-mentioned 2016 series against New Zealand.

"I worked with a desperate energy" - Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan admitted being desperate in practice and during the matches leading up to his axing from the Test side in 2016. The left-hander returned to the Indian red-ball side a year later and scored a brilliant 190 against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Ad

Despite two more centuries post the Sri Lanka century, Dhawan played Tests only until the 2018 tour of England before being dropped for good

"I realised that when I introspected, I was too desperate for that place. It’s a very valuable place, people live like kings there. I was cribbing a little. I did put in a lot of work, but I worked with a desperate energy. That’s why I didn’t get the results. So I asked myself, what is most important for me in life? Happiness is most important, that I stay happy," said Dhawan.

Ad

He concluded:

"This was my dream, and I lived out my dream, set a world record, and I knew this would never stop, it would keep going. The race will never stop, someone will always be there. I started work on myself internally. I’ll be happy, if I have to be in the Indian team, the Indian team will come to me itself. That's how I played in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy."

Dhawan finished his Test career with 2,315 runs at an average of 40.61, including seven centuries, in 34 matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news