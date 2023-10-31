"After Justin Langer and his treatment, I wouldn’t have any part of trying to coach Australia" - Matthew Hayden 

Former Australia opening batter Matthew Hayden has claimed that he would not consider coaching the Aussies if an opportunity arises, particularly because of the way former head coach Justin Langer's exit was handled by the management.

Hayden was among the Pakistan coaching staff for the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups, where Pakistan made it to the semi-finals and finals, respectively. Since then, he has primarily been involved in broadcasting and is currently present in India to cover the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Langer had taken over the Australian side during a troublesome period. He was handed over the reins following Darren Lehmann's resignation amid the Sandpaper saga in South Africa. Under Langer, Australia proceeded to win the Ashes, a bilateral ODI series in India, semi-finals of the 2019 ODI World Cup as well as their first T20 World Cup title in 2021.

However, he was criticized for his 'intense personality', with the players asking him to take a backseat during their winning run in the T20 World Cup 2021. Langer ultimately left the role after only being awarded a short-term deal, with former all-rounder Andrew McDonald taking over as head coach.

Matthew Hayden spoke about the prospect of coaching Australia in the future in the latest issue of Wisden Cricket Monthly.

“I wouldn’t (coach Australia), no. “After Justin and his treatment, I wouldn’t have any part of trying to coach Australia because I just don’t feel that’s something I would enjoy," he said

“I really love Australian cricket and I really love broadcasting on the current cricket team. I think they’re a magnificent team but in terms of an investment, no, it’s not something that I’d even consider,” Hayden added.

Australia are currently placed fourth in the 2023 ODI World Cup standings. The Aussies began their campaign with successive defeats to India and South Africa, but have responded strongly with four wins on the trot.

"At no layer is there leadership that’s got a former great player of Australian cricket operating within that team unit" - Matthew Hayden

Cricket Australia (CA) has also had issues with David Warner over his leadership ban in the recent past. Matthew Hayden feels that the treatment of Justin Langer acts as a deterrent for former players to be involved with the team.

During the former player's stint as head coach, his former teammates like Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh acted as mentors for specific assignments, but since his departure, there has not been any involvement by fellow former players.

“What’s quite interesting is that there’s not a former great that is actually at the helm of Australian cricket. .Not as a chairman of selectors, not as a coach, not as a board director. At no layer is there leadership that’s got a former great player of Australian cricket operating within that team unit," Hayden said.

“That, to me, is surprising considering we’ve just come out of three great eras or decades of Australian cricket,” he added.

Justin Langer was recently appointed as the head coach of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). his first major task would be to oversee the upcoming mini-auction, which is scheduled to take place in December.