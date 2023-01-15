"After a long time, India has got such a batsman" - Former Indian skipper feels Suryakumar Yadav has to play all formats

Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin feels the hosts made the right decision by including in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav in their Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia next month.

There has been a lot of talk about how 'SKY' received the Test call-up because of his stunning T20I form. Some feel it is unfair to other batters who are working so hard in domestic cricket.

However, speaking to PTI, Mohammad Azharuddin explained why the hosts cannot afford to keep a player like Suryakumar Yadav out of any squad at the moment. He said:

"When the player is in form, it's not right to have them on the bench. Suryakumar Yadav has the potential to play for the Indian team in all three formats. He has also done well in his last Ranji match. After a long time, India has got such a batsman who can play in all formats."

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla Selecting Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Sarfaraz Khan in Tests is an insult to Ranji Trophy. That guy has been one of the most consistent run-getters in First Class cricket and deserved that call-up more than anyone.



Baffling selection by this committee, yet again. Selecting Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Sarfaraz Khan in Tests is an insult to Ranji Trophy. That guy has been one of the most consistent run-getters in First Class cricket and deserved that call-up more than anyone.Baffling selection by this committee, yet again.

Mohammad Azharuddin on Ishan Kishan's Test call-up for India

Along with Suryakumar Yadav, wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan also received his maiden call-up to the Test team. The hosts have faced a huge blow with the absence of Rishabh Pant, who suffered long-term injuries after a horrific car accident.

While many wanted KS Bharat to will replace Pant, Azharuddin explained why Ishan seems to be the front-runner for that No. 5 spot.

He stated:

"Ishan Kishan has been selected in the Indian Test team on his recent form I think he will be a stronger contender for the wicket-keeper batsman option. He is a left-handed batsman."

It will be interesting to see if either of Ishan Kishan or Suryakumar Yadav gets a look into the playing XI for the first Test.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Note: Ravindra Jadeja’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : 0 votes