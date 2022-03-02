"After playing 100 Test matches, you expect a player to take at least 3 wickets apiece in domestic cricket" - Nikhil Chopra on Ishant Sharma's future 

Former India cricketer Nikhil Chopra believes there is still an outside chance for Ishant Sharma to represent the nation again, largely because of his experience. The 34-year-old bowler did not get to play a game on the South Africa tour and was not selected in the squad for the Sri Lanka Tests.

Ishant Sharma



So glad to be a part of Team India's first ever Test win at Centurion!! Let's go boys!! The perfect end to 2021, this goes down in the history books!!

India's growing pace battery has made it difficult for Ishant Sharma to stake his claim in the squad. The veteran's waning fitness and level of performance have not helped his case either. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Mohammad Siraj are viewed by the team as their first-choice attack with the likes of Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan being groomed on the sidelines as well.

Believing that Ishant Sharma could still serve as a backup bowler, Nikhil Chopra said on the Khelneeti podcast:

"Ishant Sharma still has an outside chance of playing again. The pace battery for the coming series will be in the need of an experienced bowler. Youngsters are performing really well, So I think he will be used as a backup bowler."

Chopra continued:

"You now have Bumrah, Siraj, and Shami ahead of Ishant Sharma at the moment and unfortunately, if India loses a player to injury, then you can use Sharma. After playing 100 Test matches, you expect a player to take at least 3 wickets apiece in domestic cricket and win games for the team."

The tall and lanky speedster has failed to pick up a wicket in his last two Test appearances for India. He returned figures of 0-92, 0-32 and 0-20 across the contests at Headingley and Green Park last year against England and New Zealand respectively.

"There is a belief that there is still a chance for Ishant Sharma" - Saba Karim

In a squad of 15, fast bowlers and all-rounders usually amount to one-third of the personnel. The need for pacers increases when it comes to overseas conditions as well. As a result, former India wicket-keeper Saba Karim feels that the Delhi-born pacer can stir up a comeback granted he performs well in the domestic circuit.

He said:

"There are many spots for pace bowlers in the squad, up to 5 spots are available out of 15. So, bowlers with experience will always have a chance of making it to the squad if they are in good form. So there is a belief that there is still a chance for Sharma."

Karim noted the difference between the predicaments of Wriddhiman Saha and Ishant Sharma, who were not selected for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

He concluded:

"In Saha's scenario, there was only one spot on the team. Dravid never suggested Saha retire, he just explained that the team are exploring different options at the moment. If Sharma wants to come back, he has to perform, otherwise, there is no possibility."

DDCA @delhi_cricket Delhi Men's Sr. team for the match against Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy tournament 2021-22. Jharkhand won the toss and elected to bat first. Delhi Men's Sr. team for the match against Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy tournament 2021-22. Jharkhand won the toss and elected to bat first. https://t.co/ipdivPhH8r

Sharma was initially slated to skip the Ranji Trophy campaign for Delhi. However, after going unsold at the IPL auction, he changed his mind and made himself available for selection.

