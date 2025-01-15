After Premanand Maharaj, Virat Kohli & Anushka visit Radhavallabh Lal Ji in Vrindavan ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 ODIs [Watch]

Former India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are on a spiritual journey following the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Days after visiting Premanand Maharaj, the couple was seen seeking blessings from Radhavallaj Lal Ji in Vrindavan ahead of the three-match ODI series against England next month.

It's worth mentioning that Kohli and Anushka have been a common sight at temples over the last few years. They are also seen attending speeches from well-known spiritual leaders in India and the UK, particularly in London.

On the professional front, Kohli failed to deliver with the bat on the Australian tour, managing just 90 runs in his eight innings, barring his 30th Test century in the series opener in Perth.

The right-hander previously managed just 93 runs during the home Test series against New Zealand. The 36-year-old will look to turn his fortunes around in the 50-over format ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

"Take inspiration from Mumbai cricketers” – DDCA secretary urges Virat Kohli to play Ranji Trophy

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Ashok Sharma wants Virat Kohli to take inspiration from India captain Rohit Sharma and play domestic cricket to regain his form in the longer format.

He said (via Indian Express):

"Virat should take inspiration from Mumbai cricketers and play for Delhi in domestic cricket, whenever he is available. See in Mumbai, there has always been a culture where their India players turn up for Ranji matches whenever available. It is missing in the North, especially in Delhi.”

Ashok confirmed that Rishabh Pant has already made himself available for Delhi’s next Ranji Trophy game against Saurashtra from January 23 onwards.

“Virat Kohli’s name is in the probables list. Rishabh Pant has confirmed that he will be available for selection for Delhi’s Ranji Trophy game against Saurashtra in Rajkot on January 23,” he added.

The remarks came as Rohit Sharma was seen practicing with Mumbai players ahead of the next round of the Ranji Trophy. There are also reports that Shubman Gill will play for Punjab in the elite tournament. Like Kohli, the duo are under fire with the bat following their failures Down Under.

