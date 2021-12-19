"After some time, Indians will also say that we don’t have players like Rizwan and Babar"- Rashid Latif on the duo's remarkable consistency

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif took a dig at Indian fans while lavishing praise on the record-breaking opening duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Babar and Rizwan have been in sensational form this year, especially in the shortest format of the game. Both players have broken several individual and partnership records in T20Is.

Praising the duo for their remarkable consistency, during a show on PTV Sports, Latif took a dig at Indian cricket, saying:

"About a year ago, we used to say that Pakistan doesn’t have players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul, especially in T20 cricket. But I think, after some time, Indians will also say that we don’t have players like Rizwan and Babar.”

Rizwan and Babar have stitched up numerous brilliant partnerships in the last 12 months. However, their most memorable stand undeniably came against their arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup.

The duo racked up an unbeaten 152-run stand to help Pakistan end their winless run against their neighbour in the World Cup.

"They made up for it by pacing their innings perfectly" - Rashid Latif on Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's strike rate

Babar and Rizwan have also become the first two players to score over 900 T20I runs in a calendar year. Rizwan has racked up 1326 runs in 26 innings at an average of 73.66 and a strike rate of 134.89, scoring twelve 50s and a hundred.

Azam, meanwhile, has scored 939 runs in the same number of innings as Rizwan. However, he has done so at an average of 37.56 and a strike rate of 127.58, with ten 50+ scores and a hundred.

Despite their consistency, the opening duo is often criticised for their modest strike-rate by former players and pundits. However, Latif believes the batters have 'made up' for their below-par scoring rate by performing consistently. Latif said:

"Earlier, we also had our reservations about their scoring rate, but they made up for it by pacing their innings perfectly,”

Rizwan and Babar have stitched as many as four 150+ opening stands this year, which is the most by any pair in a calendar year. Their latest such stand came in the third T20I against the West Indies, where they racked up 158 runs in 15.1 to set up a clinical seven-wicket win against the lacklustre visitors.

