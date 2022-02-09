After Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma set to skip Ranji Trophy - Reports

A day after reports came in that Wriddhiman Saha had withdrawn from the Ranji Trophy, Ishant Sharma too seems to have made a similar decision. Apparently, like Saha, Ishant also might have been informed that his Test career is all but over.

According to a report in PTI, on Wednesday, Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) selection committee met to pick the Ranji squad. The selectors and office bearers tried to get in touch with Ishant. However, they were unable to get a confirmation from him regarding his availability.

A senior DDCA selector told PTI:

“As and when, if he tells he wants to play, he will be included as he is a Delhi legend. but I don’t know what has happened to him since he has been incommunicado for the last week. He hasn’t come for Ranji team’s practice sessions. We don’t know what’s on his mind."

He added:

“We don’t know if the Indian team management has told him something which may have led to a change in his mindset.”

Earlier, on Tuesday, Saha opted out of Bengal's Ranji Trophy 2021-22 campaign after reportedly being told he would not be picked for India's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting next month.

Ishant looks set to suffer a similar fate. The 33-year-old is a veteran of 105 Tests, in which he has claimed 311 wickets at an average of 32.40. However, the lanky pacer hasn’t played Test for India since the Kanpur encounter against New Zealand in November last year. He looked off-color and went wicketless in both innings.

Ishant was part of the squad in South Africa but did not feature in any of the three Test matches.

Apart from form, Ishant has also been battling fitness issues. He played in two of the four Tests in England and did not look at ease.

Has Ishant got feelers that his India career might be over?

According to a source in the BCCI, the veteran pacer might have a fair idea regarding where his Test career is heading. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj have become India’s top three choices among pacers. The source told PTI:

“Just like Wriddhi, even Ishant has got feelers that his India career might just be over. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are now India’s Nos. 1, 2 and 3 in priority list when all are fit. Then comes Shardul Thakur, who is an all-rounder and Umesh Yadav was choice No. 5.”

India will play two Tests against Sri Lanka in March in Mohali and Bengaluru. They will also feature in two Tests in Bangladesh in November, apart from one in England in July to compensate for the canceled Test during the 2021 tour.

