"Agar Kohli ko final mai 5 wicket dilwa k World Cup jitwa du toh?"- Top 10 funny memes as India storm past Netherlands and end league stage unbeaten

Team India registered a clinical win against the Netherlands on Sunday (November 12) and ended the 2023 World Cup league stage as the only unbeaten team. They also became the second team after Australia to win nine games on a trot in the World Cup.

The host captain, Rohit Sharma, won the toss and opted to bat first on a flat wicket. They notched up a mammoth total of 410/5 utilizing the batting-friendly conditions on offer.

Top-order batters Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli hit aggressive half-centuries and set up a solid platform for their side. Middle-order batters Shreyas Iyer (128*) and KL Rahul (102) used it and maximized the score by hitting scintillating centuries.

In response, the Netherlands managed to reach 250 before getting all-out in 47.5 overs. Teja Nidamanuru (54) top-scored for them with a brisk half-century in the latter half of the innings.

Rohit Sharma gave the opportunity to part-time bowlers like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Suryakumar Yadav a couple of overs to test the bowling depth of the team. Virat and Rohit also ended up scalping a wicket apiece in the end.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring encounter between India and Netherlands on Sunday. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"Very pleased with how we have played in the nine games"- Team India captain Rohit Sharma

At the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma reflected on his side's comprehensive campaign in the 2023 World Cup, saying:

"Since we started the tournament, for us it was always playing one game at a time. This is a big tournament and it was important to break it for us. You play in different venues and conditions and you need to adapt and we did that very well."

He added:

"I mean, you know very pleased with how we have played in the nine games. Very clinical from game one till today because different individuals have stepped up and said I am the one who will do the job today.

Speaking about the expectations on India in the World Cup being the hosts, Rohit said:

"Although, we play a lot of cricket in India but when you play different operations in different conditions, that is when it becomes difficult. It's important, the results do matter to keep the dressing room environment healthy.

"We are playing the World Cup at home so expectations will be there but we wanted to play the game on the field with a lot of excitement and that has reflected in our performances. When the atmosphere is light, the players tend to play better."

India will face New Zealand on Wednesday (November 15) in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.