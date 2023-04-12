"Agar maut aani hai toh aani hai" - Javed Miandad on India's unwillingness to travel Pakistan

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad recently opened up about the tussle between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over hosting the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan has the hosting rights for the latest edition of the continental tournament. However, the BCCI has maintained that their team won't be able to play their matches in the neighboring country owing to security concerns.

Reacting to the same, Miandad refused to accept the reason stated by the BCCI, implying that life and death aren't in anyone's hands. He also opined that Pakistan have always been open to touring India, and it is now India's turn to return the favor.

"Forget security," Miandad said on Nadir Ali's YouTube channel. "We believe that agar maut aani hai toh aani hai. Zindagi aur maut toh allah ke haath mein hai” (If you’re destined to die, you will die. Life and death is in the hands of the almighty).

"If they call us today, we will go. But they should return too. The thing is the last time we went, but they haven’t come here since. It’s their turn now."

Notably, the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to be played in September this year. According to recent reports, Pakistan will host the tournament, but India will play their matches at a natural venue.

"Even God won't forgive him for this" - Javed Miandad criticizes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Javed Miandad didn't mince his words while talking about the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He suggested that there have been PMs in the past who have worked towards improving the relations between India and Pakistan.

"Narendra Modi knows that he is still in power because of the card he is playing. Weren't there any relations between the neighbours before? Modi doesn't come from a high class or has studied at Oxford or Cambridge," Miandad elaborated.

"It differs from person to person, based on where he comes from. There were other qualified PMs too in the past who knew how to run a country. He is okay in his country because of his stand against Muslims. But even God won't forgive him for this," he added further.

Javed Miandad further stated that there is absolutely no hate between the people of India and Pakistan. He reckoned that the politicians don't want the two nations to unite, as it doesn't suit their personal agenda, adding:

"There is no animosity between the people of India and Pakistan. The issues are due to the politicians. The politicians know that if Indians and Pakistanis unite, what will happen to the people in power? This is why they are exploiting this for their personal gains."

While India and Pakistan continue to compete against each other in ICC and ACC events, they haven't locked horns in a bilateral series since 2012-13, when Pakistan visited India for a white-ball series.

