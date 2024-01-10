"Aggression is like Virat Kohli, Batting is like Babar Azam "- Fans react as Harmanpreet Kaur fails yet again with bat in 3rd INDW vs AUSW T20I

Indian Women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur faced criticism from the fans as her poor form with the bat continued in the third T20I against Australia on Tuesday (January 9). She could only score 3 (6) in the series decider at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Fans were disappointed with Harmanpreet Kaur's repeated failures after India lost yet another series in white-ball cricket in the home season. India did win two Test matches - one against England and one againt Australia but have now lost three ODIs (3-0) and two T20Is (2-1) against the latter.

Harmanpreet Kaur's batting form has been dismal as she failed to reach double figures in her last six innings against the Aussies - 0(2), 9(17), 5(10), 3(10), 6(12), and 3 (6). Fans were not pleased with the Indian captain's performance, as a leader or with the bat.

Her controversial statements regarding off-spinner Shreyanka Patil after the second T20I, where she blamed the youngster for the loss, also added fuel fire.

They criticized Harmanpreet through reactions on social media platforms. Here are some of the posts:

In the third T20I, after being asked to bat first, India reached 147/6 in 20 overs. Richa Ghosh (34), Smriti Mandhana (29), and Shafali Verma (26) chipped in with handy contributions for the hosts with the bat.

Harmanpreet Kaur could not step up for her team in the crucial game as Annabel Sutherland cleaned her up in the 10th over with a well-disguised slower delivery.

Australian captain Alyssa Healy (55) then led her side from the front in the chase with a brisk half-century and set up the platform for a comfortable win. Her opening partner Beth Mooney (52*) also hit a half-century and finished the match with a boundary in the 19th over.

Harmanpreet Kaur accepts the better side won after losing 3rd T20I vs AUS

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur reflected on the series loss and said:

"In the last month we played better cricket but they played white ball cricket better than us. We have time to analyse what's going wrong in the red-ball cricket but in the white-ball cricket things happen too fast and we have to analyse quickly.

On the fielding and fitness of her side, she continued:

"Fielding set the tone for us in the first T20 and in the last two matches, it didn't go in our way. We will work on our fitness as we have enough time to work on. We give fight to them and they know that we aren't going to give them anything easy. They have experienced players and they do it when needed, this is something we can learn from them."

