Ahmedabad, Hyderabad cities where Muslim population is quite high: Mushtaq Ahmed’s bizarre theory on Pakistan getting warm reception in India

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed made a controversial statement on the team receiving a warm welcome in India for the upcoming ODI World Cup. According to Mushtaq, the Pakistan team got a rousing reception on their arrival because cities like Ahmedabad and Hyderabad have high Muslim population.

The Pakistan cricket team landed in Hyderabad on Wednesday, September 27. Videos of Indian fans giving them a heartwarming reception have gone viral on social media. A number of Pakistan cricketers, including skipper Babar Azam, pacer Shaheen Afridi and keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, have thanked the Indian supporters for the warm welcome through social media posts.

Speaking to a local media channel in Pakistan, though, Mushtaq had a bizarre take on the warmth showered on Pakistani cricketers in India.

"Ahmedabad and Hyderabad are such cities, where population of Muslims is quite high. That is why you see [support] at the airport," Mushtaq was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Expand Tweet

The Pakistan cricket team had their first practice session after arriving in India on Thursday. They will play two warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup - the first one against New Zealand in Hyderabad on September 29 and the second against Australia at the same venue on October 3.

The Babar Azam-led side will begin their World Cup campaign with a match against Netherlands in Hyderabad on October 6.

Babar Azam confident of Pakistan’s chances

Speaking ahead of the team’s departure to India for the World Cup, Pakistan captain Babar expressed confidence of his team doing well in the competition. He asserted that they have done their research and have learnt that conditions in India will be similar to other Asian countries.

“All of us are proud of travelling for the World Cup. Although we have not played in India before, we are not taking too much pressure. We have done our research and we have heard the conditions are similar to how they play out in other Asian countries. It is quite an honour for me to travel as the captain this time around, I hope we come back with a trophy this time,” Babar commented.

Expand Tweet

Pakistan, who won the ODI World Cup in Australia in 1992, had a poor Asia Cup 2023 campaign. They failed to reach the final, going down to India and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage.