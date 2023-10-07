Aiden Markram shatters Kevin O'Brien's record of fastest 100 in ODI World Cup history, smacks ton in 49 balls

South African batter Aiden Markram has registered the fastest century by a player in ODI World Cup history. Markram achieved the feat in the ongoing game against Sri Lanka today (October 7), where he reached triple figures in just 49 balls.

The fourth match of ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is currently underway in Delhi, where World Cup Qualifier 2023 champions Sri Lanka are up against South Africa. Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The decision backfired as the Proteas launched an all-out assault. Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen recorded a hundred each in the top order. All-rounder Aiden Markram continued the momentum with his big-hitting and raced to his half-century in 34 balls.

Markram switched to the fifth gear after touching the 50-run mark as he completed his 100 in the next 15 deliveries that he faced. He smacked six fours and three sixes in those 15 balls.

With this performance, Markram broke Ireland all-rounder Kevin O'Brien's record for the fastest hundred in ODI World Cup history. Kevin smacked a 50-ball 100 against England at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium back in the year 2011.

Aiden Markram's blitzkreig powers South Africa to highest team total in ICC ODI World Cup history

Aiden Markram's quickfire ton and hundreds from Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen guided South Africa to 428/5 in 50 overs. This is the highest team total in the history of the 50-over mega event. The previous highest was 417/6, recorded by Australia against Afghanistan in 2015.

Sri Lanka will have to produce one of the best batting performances in cricket history to chase down the 429-run target in Delhi. It will be a herculean task, but if two or three Sri Lankan batters score big, they can break South Africa's record today itself.