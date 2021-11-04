"Go with his vision, don't tell him how to run the team" - Ajay Jadeja's request to BCCI after Rahul Dravid's appointment 

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja has requested the BCCI to support soon-to-be-appointed head coach Rahul Dravid's vision for Team India instead of telling him "how to run the team".

After months of speculation, Dravid was officially announced as the replacement for incumbent Ravi Shastri on Wednesday. He'll take up the job after the ongoing T20 World Cup, starting with a home series against New Zealand in November.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Ajay Jadeja remarked that Dravid is a "role model of discipline and dedication". He said when a name such as Dravid joins the coaching setup, he should be given a free hand to utilize his vision, understanding and dedication, otherwise, all the efforts that have gone behind it will be redundant.

Ajay Jadeja said:

"If there's a role model of discipline and dedication, it's Rahul Dravid. You want a lot of things from a coach but discipline and dedication are probably the two prime things. It will be interesting to see who will make the next T20 captain - Rahul Dravid or [the selectors]. There's no doubt in his individual praise but when someone becomes an Indian coach, if you don't let him work or don't use his vision then it's all redundant, anyone can be a coach in that way."

Jadeja added:

"So if you have brought Rahul Dravid, the biggest name, then at least go with his vision. This is my request to the board... If a man like Rahul Dravid has joined then please, please move alongside his vision, understanding and dedication, don't tell him how to run the team."

This will be Dravid's first full stint as India's head coach, with his contract initially running for two years. The batting legend has previously been closely involved with India's Under-19 and 'A' teams and the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and is hailed for his work with the youngsters.

"What Rahul Dravid can contribute to this Indian team, I don't think anyone else can" - Virender Sehwag

Speaking during the same interaction, Virender Sehwag also called Rahul Dravid the "best man for the job" whose contribution to Team India will be unprecedented.

Sehwag noted how Dravid used to adjust with the players of Under-19 and 'A' teams and said the same quality will help improve India's run in ICC tournaments.

Sehwag said:

"He's the best man for the job. He has spent so many years preparing the Under-19 and India 'A' players. What he can contribute to this Indian team, I don't think anyone else can. What I like about him a lot is when he's with the Under-19 and India 'A' players, he thinks and talks like them. He doesn't think he's the Rahul Dravid or has played so much cricket, he thinks at their level. That's what will be his benefit in this Indian team. He'll think like them, analyze what can be done to improve their performance in ICC tournaments."

Dravid's first assignment would be a three-match T20I series and two Tests against New Zealand, beginning on November 17. From there, he will have to build onto next year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

