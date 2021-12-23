“I’m still going to fight the fight" - Ajaz Patel aims to make spin bowling prominent in New Zealand following omission from Test squad

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel found himself out of the Test squad for the home series against Bangladesh. The left-arm spinner had returned to the country on the back of a historic feat in the second Test against India. Patel became only the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to claim all 10 wickets in an innings.

With conditions in New Zealand largely supporting the pacers, the selection team picked only a lone spinner in the squad in the form of Rachin Ravindra. The youngster, with his batting credentials, piped Patel for a spot in the 13-man squad led by Tom Latham.

Despite his omission from the team, the 33-year-old has claimed that he will continue to fight to make spin bowling relevant in the country. Speaking to the press, Patel said:

"One of my things about being a spinner in New Zealand is to inspire another generation to take up the art. I’m still going to fight the fight to make sure spin bowling becomes part of the big picture in New Zealand cricket."

Patel added that the change has to come through the groundsmen, who can sport wickets assisting spin bowling. The left-arm spinner is yet to pick up a wicket on home soil across 3 Tests.

It’s part and parcel of the era of cricket that I’m in right now: Ajaz Patel

New Zealand have groomed a potent fast bowling attack at the moment consisting of Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Matt Henry. While Patel understands the reason behind his exclusion from the squad, he went on to express his disappointment to head coach Gary Stead. Patel added:

“It was more just expressing my disappointment, because I think you still have to express yourself, and still be able to show that you’re passionate about playing test cricket for New Zealand at home."

Patel added:

“Right now, we’ve got one of the best crop of fast bowlers that we’ve ever had in New Zealand.I guess it’s just part and parcel of the era of cricket that I’m in right now. It’s a great thing for New Zealand Cricket to have that conundrum."

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #NZvBAN With regular captain Kane Williamson ruled out with an elbow injury, @Tomlatham2 will lead the side for an entire Test series for the first time, having stepped in to fill the role on four previous occasions. More Info | on.nzc.nz/3ee51BC With regular captain Kane Williamson ruled out with an elbow injury, @Tomlatham2 will lead the side for an entire Test series for the first time, having stepped in to fill the role on four previous occasions. More Info | on.nzc.nz/3ee51BC #NZvBAN https://t.co/j6ZsYzsJkq

New Zealand will host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series beginning on January 1, 2022. Tom Latham continues to lead the side in the absence of Kane Williamson. The fixtures will take place at Mount Maunganui and Christchurch respectively.

