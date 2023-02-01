Ajinkya Rahane joins Leicestershire for 2023 season

Veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane has signed for Leicestershire County Cricket Club for the upcoming 2023 season, the club announced on Tuesday, January 31. This will be his second stint in England after representing Hampshire in 2019.

The 34-year-old will join Leicestershire in June after completing his assignment in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Rahane will feature in eight County matches as well as the entirety of the One Day Cup.

“I’m really happy to be joining Leicestershire for the upcoming season," he said in a video shared by the club on its social media handle. "I can’t wait to play alongside my new teammates and explore the vibrant city of Leicester."

The Indian international became Leicestershire's third overseas signing after last year's highest run-scorer Wiaan Mulder of South Africa and Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq

Rahane was recently seen in action leading Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. He had a superb campaign with the bat, amassing 634 runs in seven matches at an average of 57.63, including two centuries and one fifty.

"It’s a great opportunity for us to tap into that" - Claude Henderson on Ajinkya Rahane

Leicestershire CCC 🏏 @leicsccc



The former



Full story.



🦊#MomentsThatMatter ✍️ Leicestershire CCC is thrilled to confirm the signing of India star @ajinkyarahane88 for the 2023 season.The former @BCCI captain will join in June for 8 County Championship matches and the entirety of the One Day Cup. 🤩Full story. ✍️ Leicestershire CCC is thrilled to confirm the signing of India star @ajinkyarahane88 for the 2023 season. 🇮🇳The former @BCCI captain will join in June for 8 County Championship matches and the entirety of the One Day Cup. 🤩Full story. 👇🦊#MomentsThatMatter

Leicestershire's director of cricket Claude Henderson was delighted to rope in a player of Rahane's caliber. He stated that the senior batter was always on their radar and that his international experience would come in handy for the side.

“I’m extremely excited to welcome Ajinkya to Leicestershire," Henderson said in a release. "He comes with a lot of experience and a tremendous work ethic. It’s a great opportunity for us to tap into that.

“I had conversations with (Assistant Coach) Alfonso Thomas and (Head Coach) Paul Nixon, who had eyed Ajinkya in the past, so he was always on our radar. It was a case of seeing what the team needed, which was definitely a senior overseas batsman, so we are delighted to have secured someone of Ajinkya’s caliber.”

Leicestershire will kick off their County Championship Division Two campaign against Yorkshire at Headingley in Leeds on April 6.

Also Read: 3 former PBKS players who would have been the perfect fit for them in IPL 2023

Poll : 0 votes