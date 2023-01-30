3 former PBKS players who would have been the perfect fit for them in IPL 2023 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are among the few Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises that are yet to win the coveted trophy. The closest they came to winning the title was in 2014 when they lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final.

However, they have done some good business at the IPL 2023 auction that took place in Kochi last month. The splurged money to rope in England all-rounder Sam Curran for a whopping ₹18.50 crore. The franchise also made smart moves by signing in-form Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza for ₹50 lakh.

PBKS will look to put up a better performance in IPL 2023 after a sixth-place finish last year with 14 points from as many games.

While the squad looks strong on paper, a few former Punjab players would have strengthened it further. On that note, let's take a look at three former PBKS cricketers who would have been the perfect fit for them in IPL 2023.

#1 Nicholas Pooran

The West Indies batter joined Punjab Kings in 2019 and was part of them until the IPL 2021 season. The southpaw had two good seasons with them, scoring 561 runs in 21 matches. However, his performance fell flat in 2021, when he managed to score only 85 runs in 11 innings.

Despite a string of low scores, there is no doubt in Nicholas Pooran's abilities. He boasts some serious talent and can tear apart any bowling attack on a given day.

Pooran would have strengthened PBKS' batting given that they struggled with the middle order last season.

#2 Mujeeb ur Rahman

The Afghan mystery spinner made a name for himself soon after landing in India. Mujeeb ur Rahman bagged 14 wickets in 11 games at an average of just over 20. However, his stock went down and he has mostly warmed the benches since then.

Punjab, meanwhile, don't boast a strong spin suit with leg-spinner Rahul Chahar being their senior-most spinner for IPL 2023.

In this scenario, having someone like Mujeeb would have been beneficial for PBKS given that he has experience of playing in T20 leagues across the globe.

#3 Shardul Thakur

The Indian all-rounder might not be the most prominent name in world cricket but is a very impactful player. Shardul Thakur is every captain's delight because of his ability to deliver in crunch situations, both with the bat and ball.

Shardul, who hails from Palghar, can bowl at different phases of the game, which makes him an important player. Although he can leak runs at times, the 31-year-old is a wicket-taking bowler. The all-rounder can also score some useful runs down the order.

While he gained popularity playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, Shardul has also represented Punjab Kings for a few seasons since signing for them in 2014.

With all-rounders a must-have in the shortest format, Shardul would be a perfect fit for PBKS' IPL 2023 squad.

