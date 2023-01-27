3 ODI records Shubman Gill can break in 2022

Team India batter Shubman Gill began the year right from where he left off in 2022. He has been the Men in Blue's best batter in the 50-overs format this year.

Rohit Sharma and Co. have featured in two ODI series in 2023 so far, against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, respectively. Gill finished as the second-highest run-scorer against the Lankans after Virat Kohli, amassing 207 runs in three matches at an average of 69.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) batter took it a notch higher against the Kiwis, smashing 360 runs in three games at an astronomical average of 180, including a double hundred and a century.

He is currently the highest run-scorer in the 50-over format this calendar year, scoring 567 runs in six matches at an average of 113.40, including three tons and one fifty.

Going by the trend, the right-handed batter is likely to break a plethora of records in this format. On that note, let's take a look at three ODI records Shubman Gill can break in 2022.

#3 Fastest India batter to score 1500 ODI runs

Still early into his international career, Shubman Gill has already smashed 1254 runs in 21 matches at an average of 73.76.

The youngster, who recently leapfrogged Virat Kohli to become the fastest Indian batter to score 1000 ODI runs, is in line to go past Shreyas Iyer to become the fastest Indian to score 1500 runs in the 50-over format.

Iyer achieved the feat in 34 innings. With less than 300 runs required to reach the landmark, Gill is well and truly eyeing that record.

#2 Going past Rohit Sharma's record ODI highest score of 264

Team India captain Rohit Sharma boasts the record for the highest individual score in men's ODI cricket. The Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper achieved the feat when he smashed 264 against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 2014.

Given the form Shubman Gill is in, he is one of the front-runners to break Rohit's record. The Punjab-born cricketer has already smashed a double hundred against New Zealand in Hyderabad this year.

It wouldn't come as a surprise if the U19 World Cup winner scores another double century and eventually goes on to break Rohit's record for the highest individual score in men's ODI cricket.

#1 Break Sachin Tendulkar's record of 1894 runs in a calendar year

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 Sachin Tendulkar's 1894 runs in 1998 is a world record in men's ODIs for a single calendar year.



This is a World Cup year, it is still only January, and Shubman Gill has 567 runs.



Game on. Sachin Tendulkar's 1894 runs in 1998 is a world record in men's ODIs for a single calendar year.This is a World Cup year, it is still only January, and Shubman Gill has 567 runs.Game on.

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most runs scored in a calendar year in men's ODI cricket. He amassed 1894 runs in 1998, which is a world record to date.

It is still January and Shubman Gill is almost touching the 600-run mark in ODI cricket. Given that this is an ODI World Cup year and Team India are slated to play a lot of 50-over games, the young opener can fancy himself going past Tendulkar's record.

