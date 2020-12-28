"Ajinkya Rahane’s main test of character came when the chips were down" - Coach Pravin Amre

"The India cricket team is in a similar situation to the Kargil war. The opponent is right on top of the hill while India are right down there after the Adelaide Test match, and you guys have to fight it out."

These were the words of former Indian middle-order batsman Pravin Amre to his student Ajinkya Rahane, just before the Melbourne Test match. And two days into the match, Amre is inundated with phone calls and good wishes from his near and dear ones.

Ajinkya Rahane has shown what he can do both as captain and batsman, especially in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, and it has been a sight to behold. The 32-year-old is doing his job for the country in grand style, despite the doubts expressed over his abilities in recent times.

Thanks to Swami Parthasarathy, a philosopher and exponent of Vedanta, Rahane has maintained his composure during the good times as well as the bad ones.

"Ajinkya Rahane has been reading stuff from Gita as well and credit must go to Swamiji for creating that sense of assurance in his life," an elated Amre told Sportskeeda hours after Rahane’s defining century against Australia in Melbourne.

"Ajinkya Rahane’s main test of character came when the chips were down. He kept his head down and didn’t run away from hard work. Even towards the end of the lockdown, he started to train again and there was so much of intensity that I knew he would come good in Australia,” he added.

Pravin Amre mentioned that there were a few things Ajinkya Rahane had tried in the last Test series against New Zealand, which didn’t work. But the 32-year-old didn’t lose sleep over that.

"He was persistent and always backs his strength," Amre went on. "I am so happy for him. I want India to do well and don’t look back at what happened in Adelaide. Mistakes happen, but you can’t lose your hope after a defeat. It is a team game and the best part about this team is that there is no blame game. Everyone knew where they had gone wrong and came back with a positive mindset. This is what Gita teaches and that is not to give up ever."