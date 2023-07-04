The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named former fast bowler Ajit Agarkar as the chief of the Men's Selection Committee. The 45-year-old has experience as a selector for the Mumbai Team and has also served as the assistant coach for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

He is also the second selector in the panel from West Zone, with Salil Ankola being the other.

The former India seamer had a decorated career, notably picking up 288 wickets in 191 ODIs and is now the third-highest wicket-taker for them in the format. He also featured in 26 Tests and four T20Is, apart from 110 first-class, 270 List A, and 62 T20 matches.

The Mumbai-born player's 21-ball half-century against Zimbabwe in an ODI in 2000 is the fastest by an Indian in the format.

Furthermore, he is the quickest Indian to reach 50 ODI scalps, reaching there in 23 games, and third overall. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), consisting of Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Jatin Paranjape, interviewed prospective candidates.

The chief selector's position was left vacant by Chetan Sharma's resignation following a sting operation.

The panel unanimously recommended the former India international for the position of chairperson of the Men’s Selection Committee based on seniority (total number of Test matches).

Team India Men's Selection Committee aside from Ajit Agarkar:

Ajit Agarkar (Chairperson), Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, Sridharan Sharath.

With Team India going through a period of transition, a good job by Agarkar will go a long way in helping their cause.

The Men in Blue will embark on a tour of the West Indies, starting on July 12, with the two-Test series in Dominica. Later, the two sides will also lock horns in three ODIs and five T20Is.

The selection committee's decisions raised eyebrows, especially axing Cheteshwar Pujara and reinstating Ajinkya Rahane as Rohit Sharma's deputy in Tests. The new selection committee would start their tenure by selecting the team for Asia Cup 2023.

