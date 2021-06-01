I don't think the Indian team will be guilty of underestimating the Kiwis: Ajit Agarkar

Former pacer Ajit Agarkar has opined that the 'underdog' tag doesn't apply to the New Zealand team anymore. Agarkar added that he doesn't think Virat Kohli and his men will misconstrue their opposition's strengths in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Ajit Agarkar pointed out that New Zealand has always been a strong contender in many of the recent ICC tournaments. While the Kiwis finished as the runners-up in World Cup 2019 and the 2015 World Cup, they were the semi-finalists in the T20 World Cup in 2016.

Speaking to Star Sports as to why India shouldn't underestimate New Zealand, Ajit Agarkar said:

"I hope not. I don't think the Indian team will be guilty of underestimating the Kiwis. I think the underdog tag has gone away from New Zealand."

"Every ICC tournament you look at - whether it's the T20 World Cup, the Champions Trophy, the World Cup; they always turn up, they're always there in the thereabout. If not the finals, then in the quarterfinals or the semi-finals. And that's a testament to their consistency," added Agarkar.

New Zealand beat India comprehensively at home: Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar also recalled the series scoreline when India last played New Zealand in Tests. Kane Williamson and his men completed a 2-0 clean sweep when Virat Kohli's team visited the Kiwis in early 2020, winning by a 10-wicket margin in the first Test and a 7-wicket margin in the second game.

The former cricketer also mentioned that the conditions in England would be very similar to New Zealand.

"They beat India comprehensively when India toured New Zealand and the conditions are likely to be very similar. So, India will have to play well to beat New Zealand in this contest," said Agarkar.

Team India will arrive in the UK on June 3. They will proceed directly to the on-site hotel at the Hampshire Bowl, where they will be tested again before they begin a mandatory quarantine.