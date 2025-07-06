Akash Deep bags maiden five-fer as Jamie Smith holes out to deep square leg after valiant 88 in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

India pacer Akash Deep completed a maiden five-wicket haul by taking the prized scalp of Jamie Smith on Day 5 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston on Sunday, July 6. Smith fell into the ploy as he attempted the third six of the over, perishing after a flawless 88 runs off 99 deliveries, comprising four sixes and nine boundaries.

With the dismissal, Akash reduced England to 226/8 in a 608-run chase. The visitors need two more wickets to level the five-match Test series 1-1.

Akash achieved the milestone during the 55th over of England’s run chase. He bowled an off-cutter outside off, sticking to the short-ball ploy. This was a slower delivery, and Smith fell into the trap. The right-hander got a top edge, and Washington Sundar completed a decent catch by moving towards his right from deep backward square.

Akash Deep marginally missed out on a fifer in the first innings against England. The 28-year-old finished with impressive figures of 4/88 as the hosts were bundled out for 407, giving away a 180-run lead to India in the first innings. He will now be keen to continue his exploits in the third Test, which is scheduled to be played at Lord’s in London, starting on July 10.

“If it’s in my fate, I will get it” – Mohammed Siraj reveals first innings conversation with Akash Deep during ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

India ace pacer Mohammed Siraj, who bagged a six-wicket haul in the first innings, revealed that Akash Deep kept the country first ahead of his personal milestone in the second Test against England. The 31-year-old told BCCI.tv (via News 18):

“I told Akash that my four deliveries are left, I can bowl them outside off. He said, 'No bhaiya, take the wicket. No issues. If it’s in my fate, I will get it (five-wicket haul)'."

“If both of us had taken a five-for, I would have given this ball to Akash Deep because the first five-wicket haul is one for the memories. My first fifer was in Australia and it was memorable,” Siraj added.

