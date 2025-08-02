Akash Deep and Ben Duckett bond in a friendly manner after Indian pacer's cheeky send-off in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

Team India pacer Akash Deep and England opener Ben Duckett were seen standing arm-in-arm on Day 3 of the fifth Test at the Kia Oval Ground in London. Sony Sports shared a video of the same as they were bonding in a friendly manner, a day after Deep gave the left-handed batter a cheeky send-off.With Duckett playing some expansive strokes, including a reverse scoop for a six against Deep, the right-arm seamer eventually got the better of the Nottinghamshire opener. With the 30-year-old going for another scoop shot, all he managed was an edge through to the keeper. As Duckett was walking back, Akash Deep put his arm around the Englishman's shoulder as they exchanged some words. Watch the moment below from Day 3:The right-arm bowler, who had replaced Anshul Kamboj in the line-up, picked up only one wicket in the first innings which was of Duckett, who perished for a breezy 43 off 28 deliveries.Akash Deep belts 66 off 94 deliveries as Team India's lead crosses 150 on Day 3 at The OvalAkash Deep played some eye-catching shots. (Credits: Getty)Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Indian came on Day 2 merely as a night watchman but has made a critical contribution to India's total, hammering a 94-ball 66. He did experience some good fortune, including a lifeline as Zak Crawley dropped him at 21 and the seamer helped the visitors add 107 with Yashasvi Jaiswal.He was dismissed, a few minutes before lunch as he edged a quick rising delivery from Jamie Overton as Gus Atkinson plucked a diving catch at backward point. Team India ended the first session at 189-3, ahead by 66 runs.The tourists did start the session with their noses in front but have lost Shubman Gill first ball post lunch, trapped lbw by Atkinson. At the time of writing this, India were still 193/4.England currently lead the series 2-1.