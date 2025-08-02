Akash Deep and Ben Duckett bond in a friendly manner after Indian pacer's cheeky send-off in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Aug 02, 2025 18:44 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Akash Deep had given the England batter a cheeky send-off. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India pacer Akash Deep and England opener Ben Duckett were seen standing arm-in-arm on Day 3 of the fifth Test at the Kia Oval Ground in London. Sony Sports shared a video of the same as they were bonding in a friendly manner, a day after Deep gave the left-handed batter a cheeky send-off.

Ad

With Duckett playing some expansive strokes, including a reverse scoop for a six against Deep, the right-arm seamer eventually got the better of the Nottinghamshire opener. With the 30-year-old going for another scoop shot, all he managed was an edge through to the keeper. As Duckett was walking back, Akash Deep put his arm around the Englishman's shoulder as they exchanged some words.

Watch the moment below from Day 3:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The right-arm bowler, who had replaced Anshul Kamboj in the line-up, picked up only one wicket in the first innings which was of Duckett, who perished for a breezy 43 off 28 deliveries.

Akash Deep belts 66 off 94 deliveries as Team India's lead crosses 150 on Day 3 at The Oval

Akash Deep played some eye-catching shots. (Credits: Getty)
Akash Deep played some eye-catching shots. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Indian came on Day 2 merely as a night watchman but has made a critical contribution to India's total, hammering a 94-ball 66. He did experience some good fortune, including a lifeline as Zak Crawley dropped him at 21 and the seamer helped the visitors add 107 with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Ad

He was dismissed, a few minutes before lunch as he edged a quick rising delivery from Jamie Overton as Gus Atkinson plucked a diving catch at backward point. Team India ended the first session at 189-3, ahead by 66 runs.

The tourists did start the session with their noses in front but have lost Shubman Gill first ball post lunch, trapped lbw by Atkinson. At the time of writing this, India were still 193/4.

England currently lead the series 2-1.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications