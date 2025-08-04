“Akash Deep could have bowled much better” - Former RCB star’s blunt criticism amid ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik was left disappointed with Indian pacer Akash Deep's display on the crucial Day 4 of the fifth Test against England at The Oval. The right-arm bowler struggled for rhythm in a three-pronged pace attack, ending the day with lukewarm figures of 1-85 off 20 overs, with his only wicket coming in the final session.

Given the Men in Blue's lack of a fourth seam bowling option, with both Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur out of the playing XI, the onus was on Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna to bowl the bulk of the overs. Their workload could not be relieved by the spinners since there was no assistance for them from the surface.

Akash Deep, coming into the side after missing the fourth Test due to injury, picked figures of 1-80 off 17 overs in the first innings. He was unable to bowl at full tilt,as a result of which India could not keep the pressure on from his end. The pacer was hit on the shin once during the innings, and apparently was still feeling the effect of the previous injury, as skipper Shubman Gill was heard asking whether he had taken an injection or not during the break.

Dinesh Karthik highlighted Akash Deep's downfall ever since he bagged the match-winning ten-wicket haul in the second Test at Edgbaston. In the following encounter at Lord's, he picked up only one wicket in total, before missing the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

"For a start, I think Akash Deep could have bowled much better. I don't think he really bowled as well as his talents suggests, because what he showed in Edgbaston was high quality. But then he kind of tapered off, I don't know why. He bowled a lot down the leg, I'm not sure why he hasn't had a good couple of games," Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Dinesh Karthik also accused Mohammed Siraj of being a touch too casual while trying to complete Harry Brook's catch, before unknowingly stepping onto the ropes.

"Siraj and Prasidh bowled their hearts out, no doubt about it. A very seminal moment in this game came when Siraj dropped that catch. He had just walked into the ground before the start of that over, the masseuse was standing behind him, Arshdeep was just in his corner, maybe he was just chilling, was not expecting anything of that sort to come to him. After that you can almost see that Indian team deflated a little," he explained.

The ace batter was batting on 19 when the incident transpired, and it proved to be costly for the visitors as he went on to score a sublime 98-ball 111.

"He did not judge the ball well enough" - Dinesh Karthik on Mohammed Siraj's costly error on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Team India, particularly KL Rahul and Prasidh Krishna, began to celebrate after Siraj had completed the catch in the deep. Once it was confirmed that he stepped on the rope, the visitors were a subdued unit, with the burst of energy in the opening hour vanishing.

"When you are running behind for a catch, the most important aspect is that you need to quickly get under the ball, and then have a wide base to keep your head still. What Siraj was doing is that he had a bit of a shorter step, so he was moving away as he took the catch, which tells you he did not judge the ball well enough," Karthik added.

Mohammed Siraj apologised to Prasidh Krishna for his error, and the pair, who also play together for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), shared a warm embrace, suggesting no hard feelings.

