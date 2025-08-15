What is the controversy over the new SUV purchased by Akash Deep? 

Team India pacer Akash Deep purchased a swanky new car last week on his return to the country following a successful Test tour of England. The 28-year-old shared pictures of the happy occasion on his official Instagram handle with the caption, 'Dream delivered. Keys received with the ones who matter most.'. The right-arm pacer shared the caption with a heart emoji.

Akash Deep's joy of purchasing his dream car was, however, short-lived. As per a report in The Times of India, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Lucknow on Monday, August 11, issued a notice to the pacer, instructing him to stop using his newly purchased SUV on public roads.

The order was given to the bowler due to 'incomplete registration formalities and missing mandatory high-security registration plate (HSRP) and third registration mark (TRM)'. HSRPs are number plates that include multiple security features like laser codes, a hologram as well as non-removable screws. Due to the advanced features, the chances of these number plates being stolen are drastically reduced.

The report added that Akash Deep's car was purchased on August 7 and received a fancy registration number on August 9. However, the RTO subsequently learnt that the temporary registration and registration certificate process wasn't completed on the Vahan portal.

The RTO also ordered the Indian pacer to appear either personally or through an authorized representative within the specified timeframe (72 hours) and with all the relevant documentation pertaining to the SUV's purchase. Meanwhile, the automobile dealer who delivered the car to Akash Deep was also issued a show-cause notice from the RTO.

Akash Deep ruled out of Duleep Trophy 2025

Akash Deep has been ruled out of Duleep Trophy 2025 following a grueling five-match Test series in England. According to a report in news agency PTI, Assam pacer Mukhtar Hussain has been named as the Bengal bowler's replacement in the East Zone squad.

Akash Deep did show signs of discomfort during the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England. In fact, he was even ruled out of the Manchester Test after suffering a groin injury during the previous match at Lord's. He returned for the last Test at The Oval, but did not look in great rhythm. In three matches, the pacer claimed 13 wickets at an average of 36.46, with a best of 6-99 at Edgbaston.

