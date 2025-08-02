Akash Deep celebrates with gusto after reaching maiden 50 on Day 3 of 2025 ENG vs IND 5th Test [Watch]

Indian pacer Akash Deep brought up his maiden half-century in the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval on Saturday (August 2). His contributions helped India dominate the entire first session of Day 3 and extend their lead.The visitors began the day on 75/2, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (51*) and Akash Deep (4*) as the overnight batters. Akash Deep was expected to employ his attacking mindset to garner runs, however, he was surprisingly watchful against the England pacers.After getting a reprieve, thanks to Zak Crawley dropping his catch at the slips, the 28-year-old displayed solid defense and started to find fences on odd occasions.Interestingly, Akash Deep slammed three boundaries to reach his first Test fifty off 70 balls. He was ecstatic at reaching the milestone and raised his bat, as everyone in the dressing room stood up to applaud his knock.Watch the video below:Unfortunately, Akash Deep was dismissed by Jamie Overton after a well-compiled 66-run knock off 94 balls. It is now the second-highest score by an Indian nightwatchman after Amit Mishra's 84 at the same ground in 2011.At Lunch on Day 3, India were at 189/3, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (85*) and Shubman Gill (11*) at the crease.Akash Deep took a 10-wicket haul in India's only win in ENG vs IND Test seriesWhen Akash Deep replaced Jasprit Bumrah in Edgbaston, no one expected him to play a match-defining role. However, Akash proved his doubters wrong by producing a sensational performance to help India register their biggest win (336 runs) on overseas soil.Akash Deep returned with figures of 4/88 and 6/99 and claimed his maiden 10-fer in Test cricket. He then dedicated his performance to his elder sister, who is suffering from cancer. During an interaction on Sony Sports Network, he said:“My older sister is suffering from cancer for the last two months. Now she is stable. She will be very happiest after all that she has gone through mentally and I dedicate this match to her. I want to see a smile on her face.&quot;&quot;This performance is for you. Whenever I picked the ball, only thoughts of my sister crossed my mind. I am with you. I want to see happiness on your face we are all together with you,” he added.