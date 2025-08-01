Akash Deep gives send-off to Ben Duckett, then chats with batter after dismissing him in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Aug 01, 2025 18:57 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Akash Deep put his arms around Ben Duckett following the dismissal. [Getty Images]

India pacer Akash Deep gave a send-off to England opener Ben Duckett after dismissing him on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth Test at the Oval on Friday, August 1. The gesture came after Akash ended the 92-run opening partnership between Duckett and Zak Crawley. The former departed after a cracking 43 runs off 38 balls, comprising two sixes and five boundaries.

Ad

The dismissal came in the 13th over of England’s first innings. Akash bowled a fuller-length ball on off, and Duckett got squared off as he attempted a reverse scoop. The batter lost his balance while trying to play the extraordinary shot.

Following the scalp, the fast bowler celebrated on Duckett’s face, giving him a send-off. He immediately lightened things up by putting his arms around and engaging in a brief chat with the batter on his way off the ground. However, there was no response from Duckett, who kept walking.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video below:

Ad

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett’s onslaught helped England dominate India in 1st session on Day 2

A clinical batting display from Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett helped England dominate India in the first session on Day 2 of the series-defining fifth Test.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 109/1 at lunch, with Crawley (52 off 43) and stand-in-captain Ollie Pope (12 off 16) at the crease. They are trailing by 115 runs in their first innings.

Ad
Ad

Earlier in the session, Team India added just 20 runs to their overnight, getting bundled out for 224 in their first innings. They lost their last four wickets for just six runs.

Karun Nair departed for 57 runs off 109 balls, emerging as the top run-getter for the hosts. Washington Sundar soon fell for 26 off 55 deliveries. Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan chipped in with 38 off 108 on Day 1.

Shubman Gill-led India are trailing the five-match series 1-2. The last match between the two teams in Manchester ended in a draw. The visitors must win the game to avoid another Test series loss, following defeats against Australia (away) and New Zealand (home).

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test live score and updates here.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications