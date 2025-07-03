India pacer Akash Deep made an instant impact with the ball on Day 2 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday, July 3. The speedster struck twice by dismissing Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope for ducks in the same over to reduce England to 13/2.
The dismissals came in the 3rd over of England’s first innings. Deep bowled a length delivery outside off from around the wicket and Duckett punched at it only to manage a thick outside edge before skipper Shubman Gill took a stunner in the slip cordon.
The 28-year-old followed it up with a fuller length ball angled in on off-stump, and Pope went forward for a flick shot but induced a thick leading edge to KL Rahul at the second slip. The pacer punched the air in delight as he celebrated with his teammates.
Watch the dismissals below:
Notably, Akash Deep replaced World No. 1-ranked bowler Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test. The latter has been rested to manage his workload.
After Shubman Gill's masterclass, Akash Deep delivers in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence to put India in command against England in the 2nd Test
A couple of early breakthroughs from Akash Deep, following a masterclass 269-run knock by skipper Shubman Gill, ensured the tourists dominated England on Day 2 of the second Test.
At the time of writing, the hosts are 16/2 after five overs in their first innings, with Zak Crawley and Joe Root at the crease.
Asked to bat first, India put up 587 in their first innings. Gill smashed 269 off 387 balls, comprising three maximums and 30 boundaries. The right-hander was equally supported by Yashasvi Jaiswal (87) and Ravindra Jadeja (89). Meanwhile, Washington Sundar, Karun Nair, and Rishabh Pant contributed 42, 31, and 25, respectively.
Shoaib Bashir was the leading wicket-taker for England, returning with figures of 3/167 in his 45 overs. Meanwhile, Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue bagged two wickets apiece. Brydon Carse, Joe Root, and skipper Ben Stokes took one each.
England are currently leading the five-match series by a 1-0 margin. The Ben Stokes-led side successfully chased 371, winning the series opener by five wickets at Headingley.
