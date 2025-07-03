India pacer Akash Deep made an instant impact with the ball on Day 2 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday, July 3. The speedster struck twice by dismissing Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope for ducks in the same over to reduce England to 13/2.

Ad

The dismissals came in the 3rd over of England’s first innings. Deep bowled a length delivery outside off from around the wicket and Duckett punched at it only to manage a thick outside edge before skipper Shubman Gill took a stunner in the slip cordon.

The 28-year-old followed it up with a fuller length ball angled in on off-stump, and Pope went forward for a flick shot but induced a thick leading edge to KL Rahul at the second slip. The pacer punched the air in delight as he celebrated with his teammates.

Ad

Trending

Watch the dismissals below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, Akash Deep replaced World No. 1-ranked bowler Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test. The latter has been rested to manage his workload.

After Shubman Gill's masterclass, Akash Deep delivers in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence to put India in command against England in the 2nd Test

A couple of early breakthroughs from Akash Deep, following a masterclass 269-run knock by skipper Shubman Gill, ensured the tourists dominated England on Day 2 of the second Test.

Ad

At the time of writing, the hosts are 16/2 after five overs in their first innings, with Zak Crawley and Joe Root at the crease.

Asked to bat first, India put up 587 in their first innings. Gill smashed 269 off 387 balls, comprising three maximums and 30 boundaries. The right-hander was equally supported by Yashasvi Jaiswal (87) and Ravindra Jadeja (89). Meanwhile, Washington Sundar, Karun Nair, and Rishabh Pant contributed 42, 31, and 25, respectively.

Shoaib Bashir was the leading wicket-taker for England, returning with figures of 3/167 in his 45 overs. Meanwhile, Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue bagged two wickets apiece. Brydon Carse, Joe Root, and skipper Ben Stokes took one each.

Ad

England are currently leading the five-match series by a 1-0 margin. The Ben Stokes-led side successfully chased 371, winning the series opener by five wickets at Headingley.

Follow the live score and updates from the 2nd Test between England and India 2025 here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news