Akash Deep's old video of playing tennis-ball tournament goes viral after 10-for in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Team India pacer Akash Deep's old video from tennis ball cricket days has recently gone viral online after his bowling heroics in the second Test against England at Edgbaston. The Bihar-born pacer made his Test debut last year in Ranchi against England and made an instant impression by picking three wickets in the first session on Day 1.

He then continued to showcase his potential whenever he got chances over the past year. However, Akash did not get an opportunity in the opening Test of the ongoing tour as Team India management preferred to go with Prasidh Krishna ahead of him as the third lead pacer.

Jasprit Bumrah's absence in the second Test opened up a slot for him in the Indian playing XI. He grabbed it with both hands, picking up 10 wickets across the match to help India bag a thumping 336-run victory.

After his breakout performance, an old video of Akash Deep playing tennis-ball cricket has gone viral on social media platforms. In it, he could be seen troubling the batters with his pace and picking up multiple wickets. The video garnered over 288k views and more than 4k likes on X.

You can watch the video below:

"Should have been awarded the Player of the match"- R Ashwin on Akash Deep's standout performance in 2nd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former Indian cricketer R Ashwin recently reviewed the Edgbaston Test and opined that Akash Deep should have been the Player of the Match for his outstanding bowling performance. Captain Shubmah Gill received the award after playing marathon knocks of 269 (387) and 161 (162) across both innings.

Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel, 'Ash ki Baat', the legendary off-spinner said:

"This might be a big statement to make, but Akash Deep should have been awarded the Player of the match. Shubman Gill batted beautifully, no amount of praise would be enough. Gill has created history, records are there to be made and he's re-written it, no doubt about it. But all said and done, Akash Deep's six-fer in the second innings and his four wickets in the first innings."

"Because of those four wickets, Siraj was able to get the six wickets in the first innings. Akash Deep was delivering the ball from different angles with the same wrist position. I don't have a problem with the man of the match. In an IPL match, there are super fours, super sixes, super 12s, fastest delivery you give all these awards. You can give them in Tests as well, bowler of the match and batsman of the match," Ashwin continued.

Do you agree with Ashwin's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

