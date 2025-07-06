Akash Deep strikes early as Ollie Pope chops on for 24 after a delayed start on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

India pacer Akash Deep provided an early breakthrough on Day 5 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, July 6. The speedster dismissed a well-set Ollie Pope for 24 runs off 50 balls as the hosts lost their fourth wicket for 80 after a delayed start to the day due to rain.

The dismissal came in the fourth over of Day 5, the 20th over of England’s run chase. Akash bowled a back-of-a-length ball around off, and Pope was taken by surprise with the extra bounce. The ball hit the bat and the back of the elbow before rolling onto the stumps. The pacer roared in delight before he celebrated with his teammates.

This was Akash Deep’s third wicket of the innings, having dismissed Joe Root and Ben Duckett on Day 4. The speedster also bagged a four-wicket haul in the first innings.

Akash Deep delivers as Team India favorite to beat England in the 2nd Test and draw the series 1-1

A clinical bowling display from Akash Deep has put India in complete command of England in the fourth innings.

At the time of writing, England were 83/5 after 22 overs, with Jamie Smith and skipper Ben Stokes at the crease. Akash Deep has been the pick of the bowlers with four wickets. Harry Brook was the last batter to get dismissed, lbw by Akash for 23 (31).

Asked to bat first, the visitors put up 587 in their first innings, thanks to a 269-run record-breaking innings from skipper Shubman Gill.

In response, England were bundled out for 407, giving away a 180-run first innings lead to the tourists. Jamie Smith and Harry Brook delivered with the bat for the hosts, scoring 184* (207) and 158 (234), respectively. Mohammed Siraj bagged a six-wicket haul for India, while Akash scalped four.

In the second innings, Shubman Gill continued his exploits with the bat, scoring 161 as India declared at 427/6, setting up a 608-run target for England. Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir scalped two wickets apiece.

The Ben Stokes-led side won the series opener by five wickets at Headingley to lead the five-match series 1-0.

Follow the live score and updates from the 2nd Test between England and India 2025 here.

