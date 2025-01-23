“Alag hi feeling tha kuch toh” - Suryakumar Yadav revisits iconic catch in 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav reflected on the iconic catch he took to dismiss David Miller that shifted the momentum in favor of the Men in Blue during the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa in June. Batting first, India set a target of 177, with stellar contributions from Virat Kohli (76) and Axar Patel (47).

In response, South Africa appeared to be in control at one point, sitting at 151-4 after 16 overs, needing 26 runs from 24 balls. However, India's bowlers made a strong comeback, tightening the chase. By the last over, the Proteas needed 16 runs, with the dangerous Miller on strike.

The first ball of the final over was a low full toss from Hardik Pandya, which Miller launched toward the long-off boundary. Out of nowhere, Suryakumar Yadav sprinted to his left, leapt, and grabbed the ball.

As he was going over the ropes, he juggled it but managed to throw it back into play before stepping out, then re-entered the field to complete the catch. This incredible piece of fielding helped India secure a thrilling seven-run victory, sealing their second T20 World Cup title.

In a conversation with Star Sports on their segment ‘SUPERSTARS,’ the Mumbai cricketer looked back at the iconic moment and shared his thoughts. Suryakumar Yadav said:

“Pakad toh liya he tha, bas laga tha khali yeh dekhna tha ki ball fekne ke time boundary par per laga hai ke nahi. Thoda he margin tha, badme jab dekha ache se toh pata chala. Ese moments ke liye hum practice karte hai, kuch alag hojaye, mahaul create karde ground pe, kuch special kare. Ball hawa mai gayi toh pehle laga six hai, kyuki hawa puri ek side he chalri thi but ek moment ke liye laga ki kuch toh aisa karde ki ball hath mai aake andar dhakel de, 2 run ho yaa max 4 run ho, 6 nhi jaye bas kese bhi karke.”

"Bas padka aur andar dala aur pakadne ke bad alag hi feeling tha kuch toh, kyuki 90% mai sure tha ki laga nahi hai niche mera per bas wahi itna dekhna tha, baki toh pata tha andar aane ke time ball pakad liya hai aur hath bhi maine dekhiya captain (Rohit Sharma) ko, Virat bhai ko. Hum log pure tournament mai itna practice kar rahe the us type ki catches ki and pata nahi tha ki aise moment pe aisa mauka milega, kuch special karne ka country ke liye. God is Great," he continued.

Virat Kohli was named Player of the Match, while Jasprit Bumrah was honored with the Player of the Tournament award.

Suryakumar Yadav is India's third-highest scorer in T20I cricket

Suryakumar Yadav made his T20I debut for India in 2021 and has since cemented his place as one of the greats in the shortest format. Following the 2024 T20 World Cup, he was handed the captaincy as Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20Is.

Since taking over, Suryakumar Yadav has led India in 18 matches, winning 15 and losing three. He is also India's third-highest run-scorer in T20I cricket, having accumulated 2,570 runs in 79 games at an average of 40.15, including 21 fifties and four centuries, trailing only Rohit Sharma (4,231) and Virat Kohli (4,188).

