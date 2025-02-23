"Alag practice chalu karni padegi" - Fans react as India lose 12th toss in a row during IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and chose to bat first in the side's 2025 Champions Trophy match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23. The Men in Blue created an unwanted record, losing 12 back-to-back tosses in ODIs, the most by any team.

The record was previously held by the Netherlands, who lost 11 successive tosses between 2011 and 2013. The last occasion where India won the toss was on November 15, 2023, during their World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

India losing yet another toss in ODIs sparked hilarious reactions on social media. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

It is worth mentioning that Rohit Sharma has lost nine out of those 12 tosses for India, while KL Rahul was the stand-in skipper for three matches. A few fans joked that the Indian skipper needed some toss practice.

"Yeh kya luck chal raha hai Rohit ka! November 15, 2023 se ek bhi ODI toss nahi jeeta—ab to toss ke liye alag practice chalu karni padegi," wrote a fan.

"Hitman have to practice for winning toss," commented another.

"rohit straight up lacking effort in coin toss practice," joked yet another.

Here are the two playing XIs for the IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

"We know what we need to do if the pitches get slower" - Rohit Sharma ahead of India vs Pakistan 2025 clash

Speaking at the toss Rohit Sharma stated that India know how to go about if the wicket in Dubai gets slower as the game progresses. He also seemed happy with the side being tested in their six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their 2025 Champions Trophy opener.

The India captain said:

"It doesn't really matter as they have won the toss. We have to bowl now. It's a surface which looks pretty similar to the previous one, looks on the slower side. We have to come out and bowl well. The guys are very experienced in batting and knows what needs to be done especially when the pitch gets slow. We need an overall performance from the team not just with the bat or ball, we should all come together. The way we played the game, we had to work our way which is always nice as you want to challenge yourself."

The match is a must-win encounter for Pakistan as the defending champions look to stay in contention for a semifinal spot.

