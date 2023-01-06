The second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand ended in a draw on Day 5 (Friday, January 6) after bad light stopped play in the final hour. Both teams shared the series trophy as the first Test also culminated in a draw at the same venue in Karachi.

After resuming the final day with 0/2 on the scoreboard, Pakistan's batting order collapsed like a pack of cards. Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, and Shan Masood departed without making any significant contributions, leaving their side in a spot of bother at 80/5.

Veteran wicket-keeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed (118) played a magnificent knock at this juncture and valiantly stood between New Zealand and their victory. Saud Shakeel (32 off 146 balls) gave him ideal support with a quality defensive knock. However, Sarfaraz Ahmed batted positively at a decent pace and kept his side's hopes of a win alive.

Michael Bracewell (4/75) dismissed both set batters at the end of the day to give New Zealand a ray of hope. Agha Salman (30 off 40 balls) tried to push for a victory by counter-attacking but perished in the 82nd over.

Following his dismissal, Pakistan went into defensive mode and tried to play out the remaining overs for a draw. With three overs left, the umpires deemed that the light was not sufficient to allow further play and called stumps.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Babar Azam reflected on his team's performance and said:

"The plan was to go through, if we're in a good situation then go for the runs, Saud batted well along with Sarfaraz. As far as the Test series is concerned, we couldn't perform to the expectations but there were a lot of positives. We want to polish on the negative ones and learn from it to improve in the upcoming games.

"Dream come back from Sarfaraz, the last four years was brilliant for him, he's backed himself whenever he got the opportunity and he's nailed it in this series."

Fans react after Pakistan end home season without a single Test win

Fans enjoyed the thrilling final day of the second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan in Karachi. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best reactions:

The two sides will now clash in a three-match ODI series that begins in Karachi on Monday (January 9).

