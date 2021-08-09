"Great to know that no one found it funny in the slightest" - Alex Hales' rib-tickling reaction after being struck in the box twice in a row

England opener Alex Hales came up with a hilarious reaction on Twitter after he was struck in the box twice in a row during a match at The Hundred. In the game between the Oval Invincibles and Trent Rockets, Alex Hales was hit in a place where any batsman would dread the most.

While the 32-year-old was visibly in immense pain and puffed after these blows, he found very little sympathy from the other players, the crowd and the commentators.

Hales came up with a brilliant rejoinder after numerous comical reactions to his experience popped up on social media. He sarcastically tweeted that he appreciates all the concern for him and ridiculed that no one found it funny.

Alex Hales wrote in his tweet:

"Appreciate all the messages of concern after last night. It’s great to know that my well-being was at the forefront of everyone’s thoughts and that no one found it funny in the slightest! Unfortunately it’s worst-case scenario today with minimal swelling and maximal pain."

Alex Hales' plight on the field

In a match reduced to 65 balls per side, Trent Rockets were chasing 126 runs. Opening the innings for his team, Alex Hales got off to a flyer scoring 10 runs in the first five balls that he faced.

On the 13th ball of the innings, he tried to have a wild swing at a delivery bowled by Reece Topley but ended up missing the delivery. With a scream of agony, Hales went down to the ground, punching the earth in unimaginable pain. The physio was out to check on him and it took a while for Hales to get back on his feet.

However, as misery would have it, he was hit on the box again right on the next delivery after an under-edge deflected the ball. The batter was once again on the ground, even though this blow didn't hit him as hard as the previous one. He took less time to cool down on this occasion and was back on his feet quickly.

The Trent Rockets could only manage to score 116 runs and lost the game by nine runs. Alex Hales scored 25 off 15 balls before he was dismissed.

Alex Hales copping back-to-back balls to the crown jewels sounds better with Titanic music 😭😂#TheHundred #PrayforAlex @AlexHales1 pic.twitter.com/vsPlrli4kh — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) August 9, 2021

