"All 3 results alive" - Shane Warne makes his prediction ahead of Day 5 at Oval

Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne believes all three outcomes are possible as India and England head to the final day of the fourth Test at the Oval on Monday.

Chasing 368 runs on the fifth day, England were placed at 77/0, with 291 more runs required to pull off an emphatic victory. With everything to play for on the final day at the Oval, Shane Warne believes all three results are possible.

Taking to Twitter, Shane Warne wrote:

"All 3 results alive at the oval today. If I was Eng this is how I would go about it. 1st session risk free cricket & aim for 70 runs(bonus anymore).2nd a bit more aggressive 90 runs & last session when bowlers tiring & wickets in hand 130 runs or can India take 10 wkts or a draw."

Shane Warne is currently in the UK and was seen commentating on the ongoing Test series between India and England.

The five-match series is currently tied at 1-1 after England pulled off an outstanding heist at Headingley.

England need 291 runs to go 2-1 up in the series

It's Stumps on Day 4 of The Oval Test!



England move to 77/0 after #TeamIndia secured a 367-run lead. #ENGvIND



See you all tomorrow for what could be a fascinating Day 5.



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/OOZebP60Bk pic.twitter.com/lP913ihEMd — BCCI (@BCCI) September 5, 2021

Speaking of Day 4, the hosts started exceedingly well to have India at 312/2, with Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur in the middle. Overnight batsman Ravindra Jadeja failed to make an impact at No. 5 while Ajinkya Rahane got out for a duck without troubling the scorers.

India captain Virat Kohli showed some intent with a couple of gorgeous boundaries but Moeen Ali got the better of him, six short of another fifty. Ali, with his gentle off-spin, has dismissed Kohli (10) the most in international cricket alongside James Anderson.

While everyone thought it was the end of the road for India, Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur added 100 runs for the seventh wicket to extend the lead before crucial contributions from Umesh Yadav (25) and Jasprit Bumrah (24) helped the visitors set a 368-run target.

In reply, India came out all guns blazing but Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed resisted well to go back unscathed.

