“All about being disciplined and waiting for loose balls” - KL Rahul on transition from white-ball to red-ball cricket

Team India opener KL Rahul admitted that the challenges of playing red-ball cricket are different to those in white-ball formats. He, however, added that players are well aware of the skill set needed for various formats and prepare accordingly.

KL Rahul has made a comeback to the Test side after a gap of nearly two years, but has already made a massive impression. He followed up his 84 in Nottingham with a sublime 129 at Lord’s. Rahul has already established himself as a match-winner in the white-ball versions of the game before proving his credentials in the longest format of the game too.

OUT! Robinson takes out the big one! 🔥

Rahul drives to cover on 129 ☝🏽



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/2t71YDkI8J — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 13, 2021

At the press conference following the end of the second day’s play at Lord’s against England, KL Rahul was asked about the transition from limited-overs cricket to Tests and the associated challenges. The soft-spoken player responded:

“Look, I think challenges are there in every format. Players know what are the challenges and what they need to do to be prepared. But sometimes you perform and sometimes you don’t because when you go out in the middle, the pressures are slightly different, and it depends on the situation of the game.”

“Yes, one-day cricket is different because after two or three overs, the ball stops swinging. Even if it is a green top, it will swing for 5-10 overs. So you can get your eye in and then you have got to make up the runs. So after initially controlling yourself, you need to play aggressive shots after that. It is completely different in Test cricket, (though). It is all about being disciplined, waiting for the loose balls and trying to be as patient as you can and be careful with shot selection.”

India collapsed after KL Rahul fell early on Day 2

While KL Rahul batted right through on Day 1 at Lord’s, he could only add two runs to his overnight score of 127 before being dismissed on Friday. He chipped a gentle half-volley from Ollie Robinson to cover off the second ball of the day.

India crumbled after KL Rahul’s dismissal and folded up for 364, adding only 88 runs to their overnight score of 276 while losing seven wickets.

England end the day at 119/3, Root 48*



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Root pic.twitter.com/X3sKatYtCC — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 13, 2021

James Anderson starred for England with 5 for 62, but Rishabh Pant (37) and Ravindra Jadeja (40) ensured India at least crossed 350. In response, England ended the day on 119 for 3, with Joe Root unbeaten on 48.

Edited by Bhargav