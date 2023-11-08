"All the emotions"- Glenn Maxwell's wife Vini Raman reacts after his scintillating 201* in AUS vs AFG 2023 World Cup clash

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's wife, Vini Raman, celebrated his astonishing match-winning double-century in the 2023 World Cup on Tuesday (November 7) with a special Instagram story.

The veteran inspired Australia to come from behind and register a memorable three-wicket win against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Vini Raman and Maxwell got married in 2022 and recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy, into this world in September. She was at the Wankhede Stadium to watch her husband live in action on Tuesday.

Glenn Maxwell did not disappoint, as he played one of the greatest knocks of all time and etched his name into the history books. His 201* (128) in the chase of 292 is the first-ever double-century in the second innings of an ODI match. He also became the first Australian to hit a double hundred in ODIs.

Vini Raman appreciated Maxwell's magnificent knock against Afghanistan by sharing a picture in her Instagram story embedded with several emojis. She wrote:

"all the emotions 201*"

You can watch her story below:

Vini Raman's Instagram story after Glenn Maxwell's double-century on Tuesday.

"Would have been nice if it was chanceless"- Glenn Maxwell on his knock against Afghanistan

At the post-match presentation, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell received the Player of the Match award. He then shed light on his thought process while chasing under pressure, saying:

"Tried to stayed at one end and happy I could be there at the end. Credit to them, they bowled beautifully up front."

"[On plans after going seven down] Not too much. Just trying to stick to our batting plans as long as possible. Was trying to be positive, produce bad balls and put pressure on them. The lbw decision that went over the top probably kickstarted it."

Reflecting on his knock, where he was also dropped, Maxwell added:

"Would have been nice if it was chanceless. Led a charmed life. I have had those innings where I have not made the most of it. To see it out today with Pat, really proud of it. After the first two games, everyone was pretty quick to write us off. To come back and win six on the spin is great. Hopefully that belief spreads through the change room."

Do you think Maxwell's 201* against Afghanistan is the best ODI innings of all time? Let us know your views on the matter in the comments section.