"All good things come to an end" - Heather Knight steps down as England Women's captain after 16-0 Ashes drubbing

Heather Knight has stepped down as England’s Women's captain following the ongoing review of the team’s 16-0 Women’s Ashes defeat to Australia earlier this year. The move comes a day after head coach Jon Lewis resigned from his role. The duo were also part of England’s disappointing T20 World Cup campaign in October last year.

Ad

Knight has led England in 199 matches during her nine-year tenure. The 34-year-old was appointed as England’s skipper in June 2016. A year after replacing Charlotte Edwards, she led her team to home ODI World Cup victory in 2017. She also guided England to the finals of the 2018 and 2022 ICC events. Her successor will be announced shortly.

On her resignation, Heather Knight said (via ECB):

“Captaining my country for the last nine years has been the biggest honour of my life and I will look back on my tenure with an enormous sense of pride. I have loved the challenge of leading the team, but all good things come to an end and it's time for me to go back into the ranks and focus on being the best batter and teammate that I can be for the team.”

Ad

Trending

“Winning the ICC Women's World Cup on home turf at Lord's in 2017 will always be a huge highlight, but being a part of the huge steps forward made in the women's game off the pitch brings me just as much pride,” she added.

Knight added that she is available for selection as a player, saying:

“I have loved being England Captain, it's been the most rewarding period of my career, but for now I'm excited to focus on my batting and supporting the team and the new captain in the best way I can."

Ad

Heather Knight led England to the 2017 Women's ODI World Cup glory. [Getty Images]

Meanwhile, ECB managing director of England Women and Deputy Chief Executive, Clare Connor, congratulated Heather Knight on her captaincy stint. She said (via ECB):

Ad

“Heather has been an outstanding leader as England Women's Captain. She has led the team by example as a role model off the pitch, and through the runs she has scored on it - often in the toughest conditions. Heather has enjoyed many highlights as England captain. I particularly remember the century she scored in the Ashes Test at Canberra in 2022 where her individual brilliance nearly helped the team pull off a famous win. It was an innings of great skill and great heart.”

Ad

“She led the team brilliantly to win a World Cup on home turf, creating memories we will never forget. That magical day at Lord's acted as a catalyst for so much of the growth we have seen for women's and girls' cricket in the years since,” Clare added.

During her captaincy, Heather Knight became the first English woman batter to register centuries across formats.

Ad

Who might replace Heather Knight as England’s next women’s captain?

There is a three-horse race to replace Heather Knight as England Women’s captain. Vice-captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has stated that she is open to the leadership role. She has led England on 12 occasions, winning nine games.

Wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones also has the captaincy experience with the Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone is another option. She was part of the leadership group, including Knight, Brunt and Jones, during Ashes. Off-spinner Charlie Dean is touted as a future leader.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️