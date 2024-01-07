"All minnows should be allowed to play 3 professionals from Test-playing nations" - Gautam Gambhir on his expectations from the 2024 T20 World Cup

Gautam Gambhir wants non-Test-playing nations to be allowed to field three players from Test-playing sides in their playing XI at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently announced the groups and fixtures of this year's T20 World Cup. The tournament will be staged in the West Indies and the United States from June 1 to June 29.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir was asked about his expectations from the 2024 T20 World Cup and whether he wants to see sides like the Netherlands and Ireland stepping up, to which he responded:

"I definitely want to see a step up but I believe all minnows should be allowed to play three professionals from Test-playing nations if you genuinely want to see a good contest."

The former India opener added that the emerging nations should be allowed to pick players who couldn't make it to the Test-playing countries' squads. He said:

"Whichever players are not in your World Cup squad, if the minnows want, they should be able to take a maximum of three and a minimum of one player, whoever they need, in the playing XI."

The 2024 T20 World Cup will see 20 teams in action in the group phase. They have been divided into four groups, with the top two teams in each group making it through to the Super 8 stage.

"You will see better competition" - Gautam Gambhir on players from Test-playing countries being allowed to play for other teams

IPL teams are allowed to field four overseas players in their playing XI. [P/C: Getty]

Gautam Gambhir cited the example of overseas players plying their trade in franchise-based tournaments like the Indian Premier League to substantiate his point. He elaborated:

"We see that in franchise cricket, like four overseas players play in the IPL. In the same way, imagine if Canada and USA can pick such players, you will see better competition, and apart from that, individuals can win this tournament. So you would never be complacent and play better cricket."

However, Gambhir acknowledged that the ICC would have to frame the rules and regulations for such a move. He stated:

"However, this will be up to the ICC rules and regulations. I hope when the Netherlands or Ireland come into this competition, they come a better side because the Netherlands impressed a lot in the World Cup. Afghanistan have impressed a lot. So I would want to see such teams doing even better in T20 cricket."

It is debatable if players should be allowed to represent other countries in global events like the T20 World Cup. Unlike franchise-based leagues, the ICC events are country-based affairs, and it might not be practical for overseas professionals to represent a nation.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Should non-selected players from Test-playing nations be allowed to play for other countries in the 2024 T20 World Cup? Yes No 0 votes